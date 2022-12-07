NBA Insider Offers Promising Update on 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey

Philadelphia 76ers head Coach Doc Rivers could not say for sure when Tyrese Maxey would return to the court after suffering a small fracture in his foot last month.

“If I gave you a two-week thing, I don’t even know what I’m talking about,” Rivers said after the Sixers’ Wednesday afternoon practice, discussing Maxey’s progress.

While Rivers didn’t have a definitive update on Maxey’s timeline for return, ESPN’s NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered some insight on the situation during a segment is NBA Today.

