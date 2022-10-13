NBA Insider Gives Shocking Nets Speculation

After such a busy offseason where not a lot actually happened, the Brooklyn Nets are attempting to move on.

The team nearly lost Kevin Durant (and possibly Kyrie Irving) during a wild summer that saw a slew of rumors, speculation, new stories, and then a surprising resolution.

Fans breathed a big sigh of relief when it was revealed that Durant and Irving were both coming back to the team, reviving their chances of a strong regular and postseason.

But those same fans should still be prepared for the worst.

Stephen A. Smith on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “This is their last season together. They’re not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is planning to go to Los Angeles.” (wrong @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/HIfXQzgXS2 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 13, 2022

Stephen A. Smith thinks that 2022-23 will be the end of the road for the Durant-Irving relationship in Brooklyn.

“This is their last season together. They’re not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is not re-signing with Brooklyn. Kyrie is planning to go to Los Angeles,” Smith said.

Smith isn’t the only one to say this: there are many insiders who think that unless the team achieves serious greatness in the new season then it’ll be completely dismantled.

Brooklyn Blowing Up

There comes a point when teams need to cut their losses and push things in a new direction.

Even though Durant and Irving are two of the greatest players alive, the team hasn’t reached the heights that it should.

They have been trying for a few years with very little to show for it.

It’s true that bad luck and outside events messed things up for the Nets, but the bottom line is this: they are not the Finals contenders they’re supposed to be.

Therefore, you can imagine that if this is another letdown of a season then both Durant and Irving will want to leave.

And this time, the Nets won’t be as eager to cling to them.