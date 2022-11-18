NBA Insider doesn’t think LeBron’s game is ‘pretty’ like Michael’s, Kobe’s or Steph’s: ‘LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills’

Fox Sports’ Chris Broussard may think Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is one of the greatest players in NBA history, but that doesn’t mean he believes the superstar’s game is pretty.

During a conversation with Rob Parker, Broussard explained why James’ game “isn’t really that pretty.”

“As great as LeBron is, and both you and I have him as the second-best player ever to [Michael] Jordan, his — and I actually think, I think Jordan was just better, period — but I also think, Rob, particularly with the casual fan, I think one of the things that works in Jordan’s favor — and maybe right now in Steph’s ( Stephen Curry) favor — is that their games are prettier than LeBron’s,” Broussard said.

Broussard continued.

“His game isn’t really that pretty,” they said. “He’s a great passer, but he doesn’t pass like Magic [Johnson]. … Jordan Flying through the air, he was so graceful, like Kobe [Bryant] on steroids. I think that stuff matters, and Steph, just from the range he shoots with, the handle he has. People talk about Kyrie [Irving], who I do think has the best handle ever in the NBA, but Steph’s up there. Steph’s handle is great. They can finish at the rim. … LeBron is like Karl Malone with point guard skills. … And he can shoot, but it’s just not as fun to look at and watch as some of these guys I mentioned.”

It’s an interesting perspective. James’ game certainly has flashy elements, although one could argue that Broussard’s points hold water.

Whether James’ game is pretty or not, the future Hall of Famer has been dominating the league for nearly two decades. The aesthetic appeal of his game may be up for debate, but his overall body of work certainly isn’t.

James has maintained career averages of 27.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest on 50.4 percent shooting from the field and 34.5 percent shooting from deep.

He has earned 18 All-Star selections, four MVP awards, four NBA titles and four Finals MVP awards.

Even at the age of 37, the veteran is still producing at a high level. He may not be quite as explosive as he once was, but he’s still averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in his 20th NBA season.

James will find himself in the Hall of Fame as soon as he’s eligible.

The 2022-23 Lakers would love to help James add to his resume this season, but so far, they’ve struggled to get out of their own way. The team is 3-10 through 13 games and has already had two separate five-game losing streaks.

Los Angeles’ next game will come on Friday at home against the Detroit Pistons. After that matchup, the Lakers will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. It’s a manageable stretch coming up for LA



