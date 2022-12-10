NBA Insider: Dallas Mavs Have ‘2-Year Window’ to Build Title Contender Around Luka Doncic

While the Dallas Mavericks are coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance, Luka Doncic has aspirations of being a champion. He’s currently playing out the first season of a five-year, $207 million Supermax contract, including a final-year player option. Will the Mavs win a title during the life of that deal? How long of a window do they have?

There’s been raised outside noise surrounding Doncic’s future with the Mavs. With the free agency departure of Jalen Brunson after his playoff breakout, the need to find a co-star re-emerged just as it was resolved. With Christian Wood playing on an expiring contract and not being utilized as a starter, there remains a lack of an answer for this particular need.

