NBA Insider Believes Toronto Raptors Can Be A Dark Horse In The Eastern Conference: “I Love This Raptors Team”

The Toronto Raptors are looking to build off their strong 2021-22 season next year as their core has built more chemistry over the last season. The Raptors are well-coached, well-run, and have a future star in 2022 Rookie of the Year, Scottie Barnes.

After an unlikely season where they ended up as the 6th seed in the East, NBA Insider Zach Harper is taking the Raptors as a team he thinks can make the Eastern Conference Finals.

“In terms of teams that can make the Conference Finals, I love the Toronto Raptors. I really love this Raptors team. If they were completely healthy in the Playoffs last year, I think they push Philadelphia maybe. If Philadelphia is healthy, it’s a different story because they have no one for Embiid, but I really love this Raptors team. I love what they are building, I love Scottie Barnes, I love Pascal Siakam’s role, Gary Trent Jr., and all these guys. They still need some size, but they’re able to play without size that not many teams can do in the league. They’re so good at being a Nuisance to big post players without having that size because they’re so good at helping, orbiting that post position to cut off entry passes, I just think that team is capable of making a run to the Conference Finals.”

Are The Raptors The Next Big Threat In The East?

The Toronto Raptors seemingly managed to rebuild their squad overnight and stay in playoff contention in the East. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby are Remnants from the 2019 Championship team, while a nice core with Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. forming around them.

They were in the Lottery one season, got Barnes, and have immediately elevated themselves back into the playoffs. They have all the assets to make moves around their lineup and add a bonafide center instead of having Siakam play as a de-facto 5 due to the lack of big men in the lineup.

They proved last year that they are still one of the most competitive teams in the league and can push a top-seed like the Philadelphia 76ers. Even when they looked like they were going to be swept, the Raptors fought back and won 2 games. Their spirit is going to help them this season, with teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers, Atlanta Hawks, and New York Knicks pushing for a top-6 seed.