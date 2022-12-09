NBA Insider Believes the Wolves’ Situation Is Worse Than Their Record Indicates

Bill Simmons had Ryen Russillo on his Wednesday podcast to talk all things NBA. The Massachusetts-born-and-raised podcasters naturally talked about Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, then discussed the Trae Young situation, and Anthony Davis turning it on. But during a segment about the Western Conference race, they expressed surprise that the Minnesota Timberwolves weren’t more relevant.

“But the West, the one team that we didn’t get, that I think we’re counting on, is Minnesota,” Simmons told Russillo. “I think we thought they would be at least a 48-win team. I don’t think they’re gonna be that, right?”

“Yeah, I hated the trade,” said Russillo, “but I still thought they would be good in the regular season.”

“Yeah, I thought they’d be a good regular-season team,” Simmons concurred.

“They might be Worse than they actually are because they have the best clutch record right now in the NBA, at 6-2,” Avers Russillo, “which, you’re like, is that because you have all these guys I really trust ?

“You know, that’s probably not the answer. And last year, they finished – defensively, they were 13th. This year, they were 16th. Like, how did that happen? Like, wait, I thought they would at least – because they stagger them. They tried to stagger Towns and Gobert. Now Towns is gonna be out for a while.

“I wish they could just hand the keys to Ant, that’s not gonna happen. D’Angelo Russell, it’s his worst PER in eight years.”

“It’s brutal to watch,” exclaimed Simmons. “It’s a guard’s league, and they probably have one of the five worst guards as a Creator at the end of games that you would want.”

“And Gobert’s numbers are down, too,” said Russillo. “And it’s the same shit. It’s wings driving, and Gobert’s hands are up. It’s like the kid who no one will call on in class, that’s how he plays offense. Just waving, and everyone going like, ‘No, dude, I’m not, we’re not doing this.’

“So, I didn’t like any of it for the playoffs. But I felt like with Edwards and whatever else they were gonna find a way to do to combine Towns and Gobert, and split them up, and all this different stuff, I’d say the record is disappointing, but it could be even Worse considering what they’ve done in some of the close games.”

“Agree,” Simmons said. “I also can’t overemphasize how unfun they are to watch. And you and I both love Edwards, I just don’t like watching that team, all the pieces together, the body language is horrible.”

“I like their bench guys better,” offered Russillo, laughing. “I like some of their bench guys getter. I like some of the bench guys that come in, and I go, this is a little bit more fun.”

“A little Naz Reid action?” asked Simmons.

“Atlanta vs. Minnesota for worst body language this year, it’s just been an epic Ali vs. Frazier like battle.”

Ali vs. Frazier with the Atlanta Hawks and the Trae Young situation for worst body-language team is never something you want to hear if you’re a Wolves fan. It’s also alarming that Minnesota’s clutch stats indicate that they should actually be Worse. Simmons and Russillo are confirming what many fans already see — that the Gobert trade hasn’t panned out and this team will only go as far as Edwards does.