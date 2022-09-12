NBA Insider Believes Cleveland Cavaliers Are Open To A LeBron James Return In 2024: “I Think They’d Be Open To It On Their Own Terms”

LeBron James signing an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer after everyone assumed he’d wait until next offseason surprised a lot of people. At the end of the day, LeBron and his entire family have settled in LA and look to see the end of LeBron’s career in the sunny state.

However, there have been Rumors of James possibly leaving the team at the end of this extension to either go and play with his son, Bronny or return to his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers and retire with them. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavs are receptive to a possible LeBron return in 2024, but he won’t be given the same power he had in 2014 due to the competitive nature of the Cavs’ current roster.

“I think they’d be open to it on their own terms, under the right terms. Terms that are very different from the ones he came back to in 2014. When you acquire LeBron, there are a lot of things that go with that . He wants power. He wants to help make decisions over the roster and people that are Hired within the organization. He wants to be at the center of everything and have a team built around his strengths and things along those lines. The Cavaliers would not sign up for that kind of situation. They feel good about what they have here, especially with the addition of Donovan Mitchell. Back in 2014, they needed a savior and needed LeBron to come back and take them to a different level.” (h/t HoopsHype)

Will LeBron Go Back To The Cavs For A Third Stint?

LeBron leaving the Cavaliers in 2014 allowed them to tank and build a Fantastic roster by intelligently drafting and acquiring the core pieces of their Squad right now. The biggest weakness in the lineup comes at the small forward position, something LeBron could fill perfectly in 2 years if Isaac Okoro’s development plateaus.

The lack of power on the roster makes sense, especially if LeBron is joining as a 39-year-old for a final hurrah. They would transform the young and would-be contenders in the Cavs into bonafide title favorites, so both parties should keep this move in the back of their heads.

Acquiring Donovan Mitchell has allowed the Cavs to send a message to the league and bringing LeBron back will make them the most formidable team in the league.