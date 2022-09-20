NBA Insider Believes “Basketball People” In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team’s Current Guards: “All These Guys Who Don’t Shoot The Ball Well…”

The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite Defenders around the roster.

The front office has clearly taken a different approach this offseason, acquiring defensive-minded players such as Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder. However, they still have one problem with their roster, and that is the lack of 3PT shooting.

Brian Windhorst Thinks The Lakers Organization Doesn’t Actually Believe In Their Guards

NBA Insider Brian Windhorst has recently suggested that the “basketball people” within the Los Angeles Lakers organization don’t believe in the team’s current group of guards, noting that none of them are elite 3PT shooters besides Kendrick Nunn.