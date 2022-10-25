NBA Injury Report Updates for Fantasy Basketball Week 1

Welcome back RotoBallers! It might be early in the season, but there are still impactful injuries all across the Fantasy basketball landscape. I’m here to help you stay up to date on injury news, and how it impacts your teams.

I’m doing this afternoon on Monday for release Tuesday morning, so any news that drops on Monday night won’t be covered. I’ll just cover what has changed since last week.

Drop me a follow on Twitter (@Maxadelphia) for all things Fantasy basketball, and nightly NBA plays. Be sure to also bookmark our awesome free NBA injuries report tool for up-to-the-minute Fantasy basketball injury updates.

Editor’s Note: Our Incredible team of Writers received five total writing Awards and 13 award nominations by the Fantasy Sports Writers Association, Tops in the industry! Congratulations to all the award winners and nominees including NBA Writer of the Year, Best NFL Series, MLB Series, PGA Writer and Player Notes Writer of the year. Be sure to follow their analysis, rankings and advice all year long, and win big with RotoBaller!

Read More!

Short-Term Injuries for Fantasy Basketball

Darius Garland, PG/SG, Cleveland Cavaliers – Eye

After getting poked in the eye, Garland is the first high-round redraft pick to find himself sidelined this year. Cedi Osman has seen a bump in minutes and is a solid streaming option for the week.

Brandon Ingram, SF/PF, New Orleans Pelicans – Concussion

Ingram will miss Tuesday’s game vs the Mavericks due to concussion protocols, and I would lean that he’ll be held out of the game on Friday as well. Devonte’ Graham has seen the biggest increase in volume based on what we saw last year, and if that holds true I think he’s the top streaming option this week.

Orlando Magic Backcourt

Recent injuries have sidelined Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris, seeing them join Markelle Fultz on the inactive list. This is a very unique situation though, as all three of them project to return at the same time in about a week. In the meantime, Terrence Ross looks like he’s guaranteed to get shots, and RJ Hampton is there as well.

Seth Curry, PG/SG, Brooklyn Nets – Ankle

New season, same ankle injury for Curry. He is supposed to return by the end of the week, however.

Long-Term Injuries for Fantasy Basketball

Robert Williams III, C, Boston Celtics – Knee

Williams’ surgery caused the biggest pre-season shakeup from a Fantasy impact. Currently scheduled out until January, Williams has already faced complications in rehab and it’s always possible he’s shut down for the year. For now, Grant Williams is a solid option from the Celtics frontcourt, and if the C’s sign any more size that might be Fantasy relevant I’ll be sure to update that here.

Bruno Fernando, C, Houston Rockets – Knee

After an update earlier today said Fernando will be out “a while” – something you never want to hear about a big man’s knees – Alperen Sengun is probably already rostered in your league, but Usman Garaba is another name to keep an eye on.

Lonzo Ball, PG/SG, Chicago Bulls – Knee

Until Ball Returns (which doesn’t seem like it will be in 2022) Ayo Dosunmu is the starting PG for the Bulls.

The Tank Corner

Closed until later in the season, we’ll get here when teams start trotting out G-Leaguers none of us have ever heard of.

Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated Fantasy basketball mobile app for iPhone and Android with 24×7 player news, injury alerts, lineup Notifications & DFS articles. All free!