NBA Injury Report: Trae Young questionable, Jimmy Butler out and more updates on Bradley Beal and OG Anunoby

NBA All-Star Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks is back on his team’s injury report. He has been listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Young experienced tightness is back last Sunday in the Hawks’ thrilling overtime win against the Chicago Bulls. They played a team-high 42 minutes, scoring 19 points on just 5-18 shooting, including 2-8 from long range. Young added a game-high 14 assists in the loss.

Looks like the Hawks will have Clint Capela and Bogdan Bogdanovic back Tomorrow night @ the Magic. Trae Young is still questionable.

The back felt worse on Monday, so the Hawks ultimately kept him out when the team visited the Memphis Grizzlies. Without the two-time NBA All-Star, the Hawks limped to a frustrating loss against the Grizzlies.

Trae Young could miss back-to-back games if the tightness continues. Aaron Holiday, Trent Forrest and Vit Krejci’s minutes are expected to go up if “Ice Trae” is held out.

The Atlanta Hawks are also missing one of their NBA All-Stars in Dejounte Murray due to an ankle sprain.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler yet again. Miami has been extremely careful with Butler’s fragile knee and will continue to manage his load. The Heat will be playing in back-to-back games starting Tonight versus the OKC Thunder before facing the Houston Rockets.

If the Heat are just erring on the side of caution with Butler’s troublesome knee, the six-time NBA All-Star should be available against the Rockets.

The Heat are listing Jimmy Butler as out for Wednesday night in Oklahoma City for knee "injury management."

“Jimmy G. Buckets” will be missing his 11th game of the season for the Heat. He is averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game. Butler is in the midst of a career-high shooting season, hitting 52.4% of his shots, including 36.8% from deep.

It remains unclear who head Coach Erik Spoelstra will insert into Miami’s starting unit as the team is riddled with injuries.

