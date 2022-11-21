NBA Injury Report: Paul George questionable, Zion Williamson upgraded to probable and more updates on Paolo Banchero and Damian Lillard

The LA Clippers’ seven-time NBA All-Star Paul George has been listed as questionable by the team ahead of tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. George, who has already missed one game, is dealing with right knee soreness.

“PG-13” played only 15 minutes in the Clippers’ dominating win against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Despite limited action, he still finished with 21 points after hitting 8-12 field-goal attempts, including 5-8 from three-point distance. George also had a game-high +25 net rating.

The Clippers are still hoping Paul George can play as he told team owner Steve Ballmer this after a quick meeting:

“I’m okay, I’m okay. A little soreness, but it’s okay. I’m okay.”

Paul George to Steve Ballmer – “I’m okay, I’m okay. A little soreness, but it’s okay. I’m okay.” Paul George to Steve Ballmer – “I’m okay, I’m okay. A little soreness, but it’s okay. I’m okay.” https://t.co/EVmZfF7ONz

After a poor 2-4 start to their NBA season, the LA Clippers have gone 8-3 in their last 11 games, mainly to Paul George. He has been the Clippers’ best player and has carried the team with little to no contribution from the oft-injured superstar Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is already back in the lineup but doesn’t look in game shape yet. The Clippers will miss a huge chunk of everything they run if George is sidelined.

Meanwhile, former NBA All-Star Zion Williamson could return for the New Orleans Pelicans after missing the last three games due to a right foot contusion. The injury was reportedly not serious, but the Pelicans wanted to err on the side of caution as Williamson sat out last season after breaking his foot.

The Pelicans are 2-1 over the last three games but could certainly make use of Williamson against the Defending NBA Champs Golden State Warriors. “Zanos” is averaging 23.5 points, leading the team, on 56.6% shooting.

Status alert: Zion Williamson (foot) officially probable for Monday. Status alert: Zion Williamson (foot) officially probable for Monday.

Having their best scorer versus the Warriors’ struggling defense should greatly improve the Pelicans’ chance of winning their game tonight.

Paolo Banchero: Left ankle sprain; Injured since November 7, 2008