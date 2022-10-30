NBA injury report, October 30: Updates for Darius Garland, Kawhi Leonard, Deandre Ayton, Zion Williamson, more
We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s injury report, with NBA TV having the Lone national broadcast with the Timberwolves taking on the Spurs. Here’s the injury report for the day’s action, along with relevant Fantasy and lineup information.
NBA Injury Report: October 30
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Zion Williamson (hip) – questionable, game-time decision
Herbert Jones (knee) – questionable, game-time decision
Both players missed Friday’s game, but Williamson is reportedly close to returning. Jonas Valanciunas and Larry Nance Jr. will benefit the most if either player or both are out Sunday.
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – OUT
Robert Covington (health protocols) – OUT
Leonard’s situation is a bit concerning now, as this will be the third game in a row he’s missed. With Covington out, Nicolas Batum and Norman Powell should be in bigger roles for this contest.
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon (back) – questionable
If Brogdon sits out, look for Derrick White and Marcus Smart to take most of the guard’s minutes for Sunday’s contest.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Quentin Grimes (foot) – OUT
Grimes remains out, so Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley continue to be viable fantasy/DFS options.
Darius Garland (eye) – OUT
Garland continues to sit out after suffering an eye injury in the season opener. It’s unknown how much longer he’ll be out, but this is starting to get worrying for the Cavaliers. Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman should be taking most of the point guard minutes here.
Golden State Warriors vs. Detroit Pistons
Jordan Poole (ankle) – TBD
Poole suffered the injury late in Saturday’s loss to Charlotte. If he can’t play, Moses Moody seems to be in line for major minutes.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kyle Anderson (back) – questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) – questionable
If both Anderson and McLaughlin can’t go, Jaylen Nowall and Taurean Prince will see more playing time against San Antonio.
Devin Vassell (knee) – OUT
Josh Richardson (back) – questionable
Vassell is out and Richardson is questionable, so there’s a lot of backcourt minutes up for grabs. The Spurs also waived Josh Primo, so it looks like Rookies Blake Wesley and Malachi Branham could be in the rotation Sunday.
Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns
Eric Gordon (injury management) – OUT
Jabari Smith (ankle) – questionable
Gordon is out, so that means more minutes for Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. If Smith sits, Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason would be in line for additional playing time.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) – OUT
Ayton is out for at least a week with the ankle sprain. Jock Landale is likely to get the start, while Bismack Biyombo and Torrey Craig also get minutes in the middle.
Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers
Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) – expected to play
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) – questionable
If Caldwell-Pope sits, Bones Hyland and Bruce Brown should command most of the shooting guard minutes. Porter Jr. is not officially on the injury report, but the Nuggets might manage his minutes as well.
Anthony Davis (back) – questionable
LeBron James (foot) – probable
The Lakers continue to list James on this report for some reason. The concern is Davis, whose absence was clearly felt in Friday’s loss. If he can’t go, the Lakers might experiment with the lineup a lot. Russell Westbrook is still likely to come off the bench in this one.