NBA injury report, October 30: Updates for Anthony Davis, Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, more

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA Slate and with a loaded schedule comes a loaded injury report. There are a handful of stars who have already been ruled out, while some are recovering and making their way back to the court. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the association, along with relevant Fantasy and betting advice.

NBA Injury Report: October 30

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons



Jaden Ivey (illness) – questionable

Ivey didn’t play in the team’s last game, but he’s been solid so far this season. If he doesn’t play, Cory Joseph is likely to get the start for Detroit.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic



LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) – doubtful

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

Dennis Smith Jr. should get the start again with both Ball and Rozier out. Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. will be in line for more minutes with Martin set to sit.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics



Darius Garland (eye) – OUT

Garland continues to miss time with his eye injury. Look for Caris LeVert, Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro to keep getting big minutes with Garland out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors



No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards



Daniel Theis (knee) – OUT

Theis remains out, but the Pacers did get Myles Turner back. The frontcourt rotation of him, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith should remain intact.

Bradley Beal (back) – expected to play

Beal isn’t officially on the injury report, although we know back issues can flare up. For now, we’ll list him as expected to play.

New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Quentin Grimes (foot) – OUT

Grimes remains out with a foot injury, which means Evan Fournier and Immanuel Quickley should keep getting solid minutes in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Russell Westbrook (hamstring) – questionable

Anthony Davis (back) – questionable

LeBron James (foot) – probable

The Lakers have some real issues to figure out and Davis potentially being banged up for this matchup is not good. LA will likely have Patrick Beverley and Damian Jones go for big minutes if Westbrook and Davis are out.

Kyle Anderson (back) – questionable

If Anderson doesn’t suit up, Jaden McDaniels, Taurean Prince and Jaylen Nowall will all see additional minutes.

Chicago Bulls vs. San Antonio Spurs



Zach LaVine (injury management) – questionable

This is the first game of a back-to-back set for Chicago, so the plan is in place for LaVine to sit one of these games. If he plays Friday, he’ll likely be off the court Saturday.

Devin Vassell (knee) – OUT

Josh Primo (glute) – OUT

With both Vassell and Primo out, Josh Richardson becomes a strong value add to fantasy/DFS lineups.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets



Collin Sexton (oblique) – questionable

Sexton has been one of the best players for Utah early in the season. If he can’t play, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley should be in for more minutes. Malik Beasley could also get more runs in the rotation.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) – questionable

Porter Jr. missed Wednesday’s game against the Lakers but is expected to play in Friday’s contest. If he continues to sit out, Bruce Brown, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green will see more time on the floor.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Phoenix Suns



Zion Williamson (hip) – questionable

Jose Alvarado (back) – questionable

CJ McCollum (hand) – questionable

Herbert Jones (knee) – questionable

On top of all these injuries, Dyson Daniels is also questionable and Brandon Ingram remains in the concussion protocol. Jonas Valanciunas seems like the safest play in fantasy/DFS lineups from the Pelicans.

Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Alperen Sengun (illness) – probable

Kevin Porter Jr. (back) – probable

The Rockets have built an exciting group of young players and need to evaluate them together. Sengun and Porter Jr. should be good to go, and both should start in this contest.

Damian Lillard (calf) – OUT

Lillard is going to be out for 1-2 weeks with this injury. Anfernee Simons should start in his place Friday.