NBA injury report, October 29: Updates for Ja Morant, Joel Embiid, Terry Rozier, Zach LaVine, more

We enter the weekend with seven games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with several big names on the injury report. Two in particular are worth monitoring on the second game of a back-to-back set. Here’s a look at Saturday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: October 29

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings



Victor Oladipo (knee) – OUT

Oladipo remains out with a knee injury. Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson should continue seeing good minutes in Oladipo’s absence.

Kevin Huerter (shoulder) – probable

Huerter has been off to a Flying start shooting the ball. He’s expected to play but look for Malik Monk to take on a bigger role if he sits.

Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets



LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) – doubtful

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

You can keep Rolling with Dennis Smith Jr., Jalen McDaniels and Kelly Oubre as Charlotte’s value additions to fantasy/DFS lineups.

Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets



Seth Curry (ankle) – questionable

Joe Harris (injury management) – available

Harris is back in and has tremendous value, especially if Curry doesn’t suit up.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls



Joel Embiid (injury recovery) – TBD

Embiid’s designation is important, because it shows that he did sustain some sort of injury. The team hasn’t provided more details, but the big man who has a history of issues might be breaking down early in the season.

Zach LaVine (injury management) – likely to play

Ayo Dosunmu (head) – TBD

LaVine sat Friday’s game so he’s likely to play as part of the team’s management program. Dosunmu suffered a head injury Friday, so Coby White or Alex Caruso are likely to get additional minutes if he sits out. LaVine likely becomes the point guard in that scenario.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks



Josh Giddey (ankle) – OUT

With Giddey still out, Tre Mann is the value play in fantasy/DFS contests Saturday.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz



And Morant (illness) – doubtful

John Konchar (shoulder) – questionable

Morant has picked up an illness and is likely going to sit this one out. Konchar sat Thursday’s game and seems likely to sit this one. Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones are the best options on Memphis when it comes to fantasy/DFS lineups Saturday.