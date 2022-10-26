NBA injury report, October 26: Updates for Terry Rozier, Michael Porter Jr., Scottie Barnes, Russell Westbrook, more

We’ve got a loaded Wednesday slate in the NBA with 10 games on tap and that typically means a lengthy injury report. Even though we are only a week into the season, the injuries have already started to pile up a bit. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s injury report in the NBA.

NBA Injury Report: October 26

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Darius Garland (eye) – OUT

Garland was going to be re-evaluated over the weekend and he’s still not ready to return from his eye injury. He isn’t going to need surgery, but probably won’t play until later in the week.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons



No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks



Terry Rozier (ankle) – doubtful

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

The Hornets have been hit badly with the injury bug. Two of their top players are out and James Bouknight has a legal situation off the court to deal with. Look for Dennis Smith Jr. to continue being the lead point guard for Charlotte until Rozier or Ball get back on the floor.

Quentin Grimes (foot) – OUT

Grimes was expected to be in a bigger role this season for the Knicks, but this foot injury has sidelined him for the beginning of the season. Evan Fournier likely gets more minutes as a result of Grimes being out.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors



De’Anthony Melton (groin) – questionable

Melton was a decent pickup for the Sixers in the offseason. He’s dealing with a groin issue and if he doesn’t play, that likely means more opportunities for Georges Niang off the bench.

Scottie Barnes (ankle) – questionable

Otto Porter Jr. (hamstring) – doubtful

Barnes suffered multiple injuries over the weekend and it’s the ankle which has become more concerning. Porter Jr. is slowly recovering but likely won’t play. This means more playing time for OG Anunoby, Christian Koloko and Chris Boucher.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks



No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls



Myles Turner (ankle) – questionable

Daniel Theis (knee) – OUT

Turner suffered this injury stepping on a ball boy ahead of the team’s season opener. If he doesn’t suit up for this game, Isaiah Jackson and Jalen Smith should keep seeing big minutes in the interior.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Devin Vassell (knee) – doubtful

Vassell is one of the Spurs’ best players and they’re going to be cautious with him any time he has an injury. It also gives San Antonio a chance to be strategic with the lineup. Blake Wesley and Malachi Branham haven’t gotten much time early this year but this could be their chance with Vassell unlikely to play.

Austin Rivers (hip) – doubtful

Kyle Anderson (back) – OUT

Rivers is unlikely to play and Anderson remains out. This bodes well for those looking at Jordan McLaughlin and Taurean Prince as value adds in DFS lineups.

Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz



Alperen Sengun (illness) – OUT

Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) – questionable

Sengun being out continues to hurt Houston from an evaluation standpoint. If Tate plays, he’ll likely take some minutes away from Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets



Russell Westbrook (hamstring) – doubtful

LeBron James (foot) – probable

Anthony Davis (back) – probable

It seems like Westbrook won’t play, which means Patrick Beverley likely starts at point guard with either Lonnie Walker or Austin Reaves taking Beverley’s original spot in the starting lineup. This is LA’s first chance to see what they can be without Westbrook on the floor.

Michael Porter Jr. (injury management) – questionable

Jeff Green (finger) – probable

We’ve seen this earlier with Jamal Murray, who could also pop up on the report. The Nuggets are being cautious with their two peripheral stars, as they know they need these guys in the Playoffs so defenses cannot crowd Nikola Jokic. If Porter Jr. doesn’t play, Bruce Brown and Aaron Gordon could get more shots as a result.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Victo Oladipo (knee) – OUT

Oladipo continues to be out with a knee injury. The Heat have found their rotation but haven’t found any wins. It’ll continue to be Tyler Herro and Max Strus at the shooting guard spot with some occasional Duncan Robinson sightings.

Justise Winslow (ankle) – questionable

Winslow has actually been heavily involved in Portland’s rotation. The Blazers are hot to start the season and have found a winning formula at the moment, so this would be a small setback. Josh Hart and Nassir Little are in line for more minutes if Winslow sits.