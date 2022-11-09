NBA injury report, November 9: Updates for Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday, Paolo Banchero, LeBron James, more

After a day off in the NBA, the league is back Wednesday with 13 games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 9

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic



Christian Wood (knee) – OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) – questionable

The Mavericks might be down two key role players if Hardaway Jr. doesn’t suit up. Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock should be key contributors Wednesday.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) – questionable

If Banchero doesn’t play, Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs will get a boost in DFS lineups. Banchero is the Rookie of the Year favorite and has become an Anchor in Fantasy formats much earlier than expected.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets



Damian Lillard (calf) – probable

Anfernee Simons (foot) – probable

Jusuf Nurkic (groin) – probable

Jerami Grant (ankle) – probable

Justise Winslow (ankle) – probable

None of these players are in any danger of missing out according to the injury report, so there are no major Fantasy implications. If somebody gets ruled out, then we can talk about the impact on fantasy/DFS lineups.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

Ball should be close to returning soon, while Hayward is likely out for a bit longer. Dennis Smith Jr., Terry Rozier and Jalen McDaniels remain strong DFS options in this Charlotte lineup.

Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Utah Jazz vs. Atlanta Hawks



Trae Young (shin) – questionable

Young didn’t play Monday against the Bucks, so this is a concern. If he sits again, Dejounte Murray gets a boost as Atlanta’s lead guard.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets



Ben Simmons (knee) – expected to play

Kyrie Irving (suspension) – OUT

Simmons came off the bench in the last game and should play again Wednesday barring a setback. Irving is still suspended but did have a productive meeting with NBA commissioner Adam Silver. This is the fifth game the point guard will miss, which is the minimum length of his original suspension.

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Chicago Bulls



Zach LaVine (injury management) – expected to play

Coby White (quad) – OUT

Andre Drummond (shoulder) – questionable

If Drummond plays, he’ll take minutes away from Nikola Vucevic in the frontcourt rotation. White being out further boosts Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic.

Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Chris Paul (heel) – questionable

If Paul sits, Cam Payne would likely start for the Suns. Devin Booker might also take over as a de-facto point guard for stretches, which could potentially help his assist total.

Rudy Gobert (protocols) – available

Gobert has cleared Protocols and will be back, which impacts Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid in the frontcourt rotation.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – probable

Jrue Holiday (ankle) – doubtful

With Holiday unlikely to play, Grayson Allen and George Hill should see more ball-handling opportunities. Jevon Carter might also get more run over Hill.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs



Steven Adams (ankle) – questionable

If Adams doesn’t play, Brandon Clarke would be a value play in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Doug McDermott (ankle) – questionable

If McDermott doesn’t suit up, that’ll open up some more minutes for Josh Richardson and Keldon Johnson.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Anthony Davis (back) – probable

LeBron James (foot) – probable

Lonnie Walker (illness) – questionable

Patrick Beverley (illness) – available

If Walker sits, look for Austin Reaves and Troy Brown Jr. to get more runs. Russell Westbrook will remain on the bench, especially with Beverley back in the lineup.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – OUT

This has become a big issue for LA. Paul George remains a Fantasy star, with Norman Powell and Luke Kennard being the top value additions in supporting roles.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings



Malik Monk (groin) – questionable

If Monk doesn’t play, that likely means more shots and minutes for Kevin Huerter and Davion Mitchell in the backcourt. Harrison Barnes could also get additional looks.