NBA injury report, November 7: Updates for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Trae Young, more

Every NBA team is in action Monday, so that means a Massive injury report in the association. Here’s a look at Monday’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 7

Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets



Bradley Beal (protocols) – TBD

Beal was put in Protocols over the weekend, and it’s unlikely he’ll be cleared in time. If he doesn’t play, Corey Kispert and Will Barton should see more run at the shooting guard spot.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) – questionable

Smith Jr. has been a solid Fantasy fill-in player so if he’s out, Terry Rozier will get a nice boost. Kelly Oubre Jr. remains a viable play with Hayward out, as does Jalen McDaniels.

Houston Rockets vs. Orlando Magic



Jalen Green (knee) – probable

Jabari Smith (illness) – probable

Both guys are probable but only Green is likely to find himself in fantasy/DFS lineups. Smith has had a slow start to his rookie season.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Detroit Pistons



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Cam Johnson (meniscus) – out indefinitely

Johnson has a torn meniscus and will have surgery. Torrey Craig and Dario Saric will take over the power forward minutes with Johnson out.

Joel Embiid (illness) – questionable

Danuel House (illness) – questionable

Embiid has missed three games already with this illness. If he keeps sitting, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are potential value adds in fantasy/DFS formats. If House sits, De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang gain value.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks



Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – probable

Antetokounmpo sat out Saturday’s game on the second night of a back-to-back set but if that game was a Meaningful one he likely could’ve played. They should be good to go Monday.

Trae Young (shin) – questionable

Young was previously dealing with an eye issue, so this is a new injury. If Young sits, Dejounte Murray becomes a star option in fantasy/DFS formats.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat



Anfernee Simons (foot) – doubtful

Damian Lillard (calf) – questionable

Justise Winslow (ankle) – probable

Josh Hart (ankle) – probable

Simons is probably out, but Lillard could be back after sitting out some games with a calf strain. If he also sits, Shaedon Sharpe retains his place as a value add in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Tyler Herro (ankle) – questionable

Jimmy Butler (hip) – available

Butler is back in, while Herro is questionable. If Herro sits, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson gain some value.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls



Zach LaVine (injury management) – expected to play

Coby White (quad) – doubtful

LaVine missed Sunday’s game, so that means he should play Monday. White remains out, Boosting Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso in fantasy/DFS formats.

Boston Celtics vs. Memphis Grizzlies



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Rudy Gobert (protocols) – TBD

Gobert missed Saturday’s game due to health protocols and he is unlikely to be cleared. If he sits, Karl-Anthony Towns will be the primary center with Naz Reid seeing some frontcourt minutes as well.

Denver Nuggets vs. San Antonio Spurs



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Dallas Mavericks



Ben Simmons (knee) – questionable

Kyrie Irving (suspension) – OUT

If Simmons sits, the Nets could roll with Patty Mills and Cam Thomas in the backcourt. Joe Harris and Seth Curry are not on the injury report and become solid value additions with Irving still suspended.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Utah Jazz



Patrick Beverley (illness) – OUT

The Lakers kept Russell Westbrook on the bench Sunday even with Beverley out, so that lineup shift is here to stay. Kendrick Nunn got the start, but Westbrook and Austin Reaves played more minutes and are better fantasy/DFS options.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Clippers



Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – TBD

Darius Garland (eye) – TBD

Both guys played Sunday, so we’ll see how the Cavaliers handle them on the second game of a back-to-back set.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – out indefinitely

Luke Kennard (chest) – TBD

Leonard being out indefinitely is a big problem for the Clippers. Paul George now becomes the focal point for the team. If Kennard misses this game, John Wall and Reggie Jackson should handle most of the backcourt work.