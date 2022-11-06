NBA injury report, November 6: Updates for Pascal Siakam, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Anthony Davis, more

We’ve got a relatively light slate Sunday in the NBA with just four games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 6

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers



Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – questionable

Darius Garland (eye) – questionable

Both guards were held out of Friday’s game, so we’ll see if that was so they could go Sunday. If they can’t play, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro would be the replacement options.

Anthony Davis (back) – questionable

LeBron James (foot) – probable

Both Davis and James should be good to go despite the designations.

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors



Zach LaVine (injury management) – questionable

Coby White (quad) – OUT

Since it’s a back-to-back situation, LaVine might be out either Sunday or Monday. White has already been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic.

Pascal Siakam (groin) – doubtful

Fred VanVleet (back) – questionable

The Raptors are down two key players. Siakam is unlikely to play, while VanVleet has missed the last three games. Look for Christian Koloko to keep getting starts, with Malachi Flynn also potentially getting in the mix as Nick Nurse juggles his lineup. Otto Porter Jr. could also be in line for the start.

Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Bradley Beal (protocols) – OUT

Beal was a late addition to the injury report as he enters protocols. Look for Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Johnny Davis to all be potential replacement options for Beal in the starting lineup.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – OUT

Robert Covington (protocols) – questionable

Luke Kennard (chest) – OUT

Kennard and Leonard are out, so Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson should see more minutes. Terance Mann is also in the mix. Covington is questionable and if he ends up being out, that’ll further elevate Powell’s standing.