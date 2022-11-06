NBA injury report, November 6: Updates for Pascal Siakam, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Anthony Davis, more
We’ve got a relatively light slate Sunday in the NBA with just four games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 6
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers
Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – questionable
Darius Garland (eye) – questionable
Both guards were held out of Friday’s game, so we’ll see if that was so they could go Sunday. If they can’t play, Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro would be the replacement options.
Anthony Davis (back) – questionable
LeBron James (foot) – probable
Both Davis and James should be good to go despite the designations.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors
Zach LaVine (injury management) – questionable
Coby White (quad) – OUT
Since it’s a back-to-back situation, LaVine might be out either Sunday or Monday. White has already been ruled out, which opens up minutes for Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic.
Pascal Siakam (groin) – doubtful
Fred VanVleet (back) – questionable
The Raptors are down two key players. Siakam is unlikely to play, while VanVleet has missed the last three games. Look for Christian Koloko to keep getting starts, with Malachi Flynn also potentially getting in the mix as Nick Nurse juggles his lineup. Otto Porter Jr. could also be in line for the start.
Washington Wizards vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Bradley Beal (protocols) – OUT
Beal was a late addition to the injury report as he enters protocols. Look for Corey Kispert, Will Barton and Johnny Davis to all be potential replacement options for Beal in the starting lineup.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – OUT
Robert Covington (protocols) – questionable
Luke Kennard (chest) – OUT
Kennard and Leonard are out, so Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson should see more minutes. Terance Mann is also in the mix. Covington is questionable and if he ends up being out, that’ll further elevate Powell’s standing.