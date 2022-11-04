NBA injury report, November 4: Updates for Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, Fred VanVleet, more

After only two games on Thursday’s schedule, we get a loaded NBA Slate Friday with 12 games. ESPN’s doubleheader will Anchor this day, with Bulls-Celtics getting things going and Bucks-Timberwolves closing things out. Here’s a look at Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting impact.

NBA Injury Report: November 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons



Darius Garland (eye) – questionable

Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – questionable

Garland and Mitchell both played in the team’s last game, but the latter sustained the ankle injury he’s currently experiencing. Garland seems likely to play. Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro would see more minutes and shots if Mitchell sits.

Jalen Duran (ankle) – probable

The Pistons big man didn’t miss a ton of time with this injury, which is what the team was hoping for. If he is available, he’ll take some minutes from Isaiah Stewart in the frontcourt.

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers



Jimmy Butler (hip) – OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) – questionable

Victor Oladipo (knee) – OUT

Butler is out once again with his hip tightness, while Oladipo still hasn’t recovered from his knee issue. Adebayo’s designation seems precautionary, and the Heat would likely roll with Dewayne Dedmon if the starting big man misses this contest.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Joel Embiid (illness) – questionable

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) – questionable

James Harden (foot) – out at least a month

Embiid missed the last two games with this illness and if he doesn’t suit up, Montrezl Harrell should see time at center. Thybulle returned to the game where he sustained the ankle injury, so he’s likely to play. Harden is out a month with a foot sprain so Tyrese Maxey is the big play Friday, rising even higher in DFS value if Embiid sits.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards



Ben Simmons (knee) – OUT

Seth Curry (injury management) – questionable

Kyrie Irving (suspension) – OUT

The big news here is Irving’s suspension, which leaves the Nets thin at guard. Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale remain solid plays as value fillers, while Cam Thomas might get an extended run. Patty Mills is also a candidate to replace Irving in the starting lineup.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Coby White (quad) – doubtful

Andre Drummond (shoulder) – OUT

The good news for the Bulls is Zach LaVine will play, so it seems his knee issues are a thing of the past for now. Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu will continue seeing more time with White and Drummond out.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies



LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Terry Rozier (ankle) – doubtful

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Cody Martin (quad) – doubtful

The Hornets added Hayward to this report after he suffered a shoulder injury Wednesday. Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre Jr. remain the best value plays for Charlotte.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs



Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – OUT

Robert Covington (protocols) – OUT

With Leonard and Covington out, Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Luke Kennard are the best value additions for LA. Paul George is once again elevated to superstar status in terms of Fantasy production.

Devin Vassell (knee) – available

Keldon Johnson (calf) – available

Both of San Antonio’s key players are in for this game, so there might be some value taking the Spurs against the spread here.

Toronto Raptors vs. Dallas Mavericks



Fred VanVleet (back) – questionable

VanVleet has been dealing with this injury for the past few games. The Raptors have moved Scottie Barnes to the point and inserted Christian Koloko into the starting lineup when VanVleet sits, so expect that again if the point guard can’t go.

Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Brandon Ingram (concussion) – probable

Herb Jones (knee) – probable

Both Ingram and Jones are set to come back on the floor. You can assume both will start, which means less minutes for Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Anthony Edwards (illness) – questionable

Rudy Gobert (illness) – questionable

The bug going around the NBA has landed in Minnesota. If Edwards sits, Taurean Prince would likely get heavy minutes behind Jaden McDaniels. If Gobert sits, you can pencil Karl-Anthony Towns in for a major run at the center spot.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns



Anfernee Simons (foot) – questionable

The Blazers really need Simons to play with Damian Lillard still out. If he sits, Shaedon Sharpe is likely to get the start at point guard.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) – probable

Torrey Craig (heel) – probable

Ayton being back is big for the Suns, especially against a strong Blazers frontcourt. Craig being in also helps in that regard, but Ayton is the true star Phoenix needs to get back to the Finals.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Anthony Davis (back) – questionable

LeBron James (foot) – probable

Let’s be real; both these guys are playing. The Lakers have suddenly won two in a row and appear to have a formula. Davis and James both remain fantasy/DFS stars, so put them in your lineup with minimal concerns about their health Entering the contest.