NBA injury report, November 27: Updates for Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, more
We’ve got nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, headlined by a late game on NBA TV featuring the Mavericks and Bucks. Here’s a look at Sunday’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 27
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Brooklyn Nets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Jaden McDaniels (illness) – questionable
McDaniels has been an excellent producer for the Timberwolves this season, getting a starting spot in the rotation. If he sits, Kyle Anderson would likely take most of his minutes.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Paul George (hamstring) – OUT
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – OUT
George and Leonard remain out, which means Norman Powell and Nicolas Batum should see more minutes in this one. Reggie Jackson likely gets the biggest boost in terms of pure usage.
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
Jimmy Butler (knee) – OUT
Tyler Herro (ankle) – questionable
Caleb Martin (illness) – questionable
Max Strus (shoulder) – questionable
Gabe Vincent (knee) – questionable
Duncan Robinson (ankle) – questionable
Given how many players are questionable, we’ll have to check back in on this team once the final injury report is out to get a better read on Fantasy implications.
Clint Capela (dental pain) – questionable
Capela missed the last game due to this issue. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would once again see more action if they sat Sunday.
Washington Wizards vs. Boston Celtics
Monte Morris (ankle) – questionable
Rui Hachimura (ankle) – questionable
Kyle Kuzma (back) – questionable
Update – Kuzma has been added to the report and would take away a good scoring option for Washington if he sits.
Jordan Goodwin would see more time if Morris is out, while Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis would absorb more frontcourt minutes if Hachimura cannot go.
Jayson Tatum (ankle) – OUT
Jaylen Brown becomes the top scoring option for Boston in this game, while Malcolm Brogdon gets elevated as a playmaker in this offense.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons
Jarrett Allen (back) – questionable
Kevin Love (thumb) – OUT
Caris LeVert (ankle) – OUT
If Lamar Stephens is also ruled out, Isaac Okoro is a strong value add for Cleveland. If Allen doesn’t play, Evan Mobley gains tremendous value in fantasy/DFS lineups.
Saddiq Bey (ankle) – questionable
Bojan Bogdanovic (knee, ankle) – questionable
Cory Joseph (illness) – questionable
Isaiah Stewart (toe) – questionable
Jaden Ivey (knee) – questionable
This is another situation where we’ll know more once the final designations come out. For now, Killian Hayes figures to get decent playing time with Ivey and Joseph both dealing with injuries.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson (quad) – questionable
If Brunson doesn’t play, RJ Barrett would likely get more shots in New York’s offense. Immanuel Quickley would be in line to take over most of the guard minutes for the Knicks in this situation.
Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic
Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) – OUT
PJ Tucker (ankle) – available
With Embiid still out, Tobias Harris and Georges Niang should see good volume in this offense. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are strong filler options in DFS lineups as well.
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) – questionable
Markelle Fultz (toe) – questionable
Jalen Suggs (ankle) – questionable
Suggs and Fultz both being out would likely lead to RJ Hampton getting the start at point guard. Carter Jr.’s injury will impact Mo Bamba’s value in DFS lineups.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Pat Connaughton (illness) – questionable
If Connaughton cannot play, Grayson Allen would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.