NBA injury report, November 26: Updates for Fred VanVleet, Chris Paul, LeBron James, Eric Gordon, more
We’ve got a light Saturday Slate in the NBA with just four games on tap. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 26
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors
Maxi Kleber (back) – probable
With Kleber back in the lineup, Christian Wood will likely see less minutes off the bench for the Mavericks.
Fred VanVleet (illness) – questionable
Scottie Barnes (knee) – OUT
Otto Porter Jr. (toe) – OUT
OG Anunoby and Christian Koloko should get more run with Barnes and Porter Jr. out, but Nick Nurse has some odd rotations. Malachi Flynn is in line for big minutes if VanVleet doesn’t play.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets
Jalen Green (toe) – TBD
Alperen Sengun (groin) – doubtful
Eric Gordon (injury management) – TBD
We’ll see how the Rockets approach the second night of a back-to-back with these three players.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James (groin) – TBD
Anthony Davis (back) – probable
Davis should be in, but the Lakers might be cautious with James after he just made his return Friday. James missed five games with the groin injury and the Lakers will want to avoid aggravating the problem at this point in the season.
Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns
Chris Paul (heel) – doubtful
Landry Shamet (concussion) – doubtful
Neither player suited up Friday, so we’ll list both as unlikely to play today. Cam Payne and Devin Booker keep seeing playmaking opportunities with Paul out.