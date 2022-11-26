NBA injury report, November 25: Updates for LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr. Bradley Beal, more

After a day off from the NBA Thursday, the league returns with a whopping 14 games on the schedule. That typically means a lengthy injury report, so let’s jump right to it. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 25

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets



Kyle Anderson (back) – available

Rudy Gobert (ankle) – available

Update – Both Anderson and Gobert are in for the Timberwolves.

Update Gobert has been added to the injury report with an ankle issue. If he doesn’t play, Karl-Anthony Towns will be the primary center for the Timberwolves in this contest.

If Anderson doesn’t play, Jaden McDaniels will likely see more minutes at small forward.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Update – Hayward has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Oubre Jr. and Washington in Charlotte’s rotation.

Ball remains out, so Terry Rozier should be a solid guard option in DFS lineups. If Hayward doesn’t play, Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington might get more run in Charlotte’s rotation.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic



Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT

Embiid remains out with a foot sprain, so Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are the value plays for Philadelphia on the interior.

Paolo Banchero (ankle) – available

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) – OUT

Update – Carter Jr. has been ruled out, opening up big minutes for Bamba in the interior of Orlando’s rotation.

Banchero is finally back, which will take some production away from Franz Wagner. Carter Jr.’s status will impact Mo Bamba’s fantasy/DFS value.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks



Mitchell Robinson (knee) – available

Update – Robinson is in for the Knicks against Portland.

If Robinson can’t go, the Blazers might dominate on the interior. Rebounding props for Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant would be worth considering if New York’s big man can’t play.

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat



Bradley Beal (thigh) – available

Monte Morris (ankle) – OUT

Rui Hachimura (ankle) – OUT

Update – Beal is in and will start against the Heat.

Update – Morris and Hachimura are both out, while Beal is a game-time call for Washington.

Corey Kispert once again becomes a top value play if Beal can’t go. Will Barton would also see more minutes. Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis gain value if Hachimura can’t go.

Bam Adebayo (knee) – available

Jimmy Butler (knee) – OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) – available

Max Strus (shoulder) – OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) – available

Duncan Robinson (ankle) – OUT

Update – Herro is in and starting for Miami. Vincent is also available to play.

Update – Adebayo is in for the Heat, while Robinson has been ruled out.

Update – Strus has been upgraded to questionable, suggesting he could be available and provide some much-needed shooting for the Heat.

We’ll have to see who’s in and who’s out before making major judgments, but Adebayo and Kyle Lowry might be worth adding in DFS contests.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets



Clint Capela (dental pain) – OUT

Update – Capela has been ruled out, which means Collins and Okongwu should have more value in DFS lineups tonight.

I’m not sure what dental pain means, but Capela is questionable nonetheless. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would be bigger factors on the glass if Capela gets ruled out.

Jalen Green (toe) – available

Alperen Sengun (groin) – OUT

Eric Gordon (injury management) – OUT

Update – Gordon is out, which opens up shots for Green and Porter Jr. in this offense.

Kevin Porter Jr. would see more shots if Green is out. Sengun is unlikely to play, which pushes the likes of Tari Eason and Usman Garuba into the frontcourt rotation for Houston.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Trey Murphy (foot) – available

CJ McCollum (protocols) – OUT

Update – Murphy has done a 180 and is now in for the Pelicans, so Marshall and Herb Jones might see less playing time as a result.

Naji Marshall sees more playing time with Murphy out, while Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram gain value with McCollum sidelined.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Caris LeVert (ankle) – OUT

Kevin Love (thumb) – OUT

Lamar Stephens (illness) – OUT

Update – Stephens is listed as doubtful with an illness, so Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman should be in the mix for the starting spot.

Lamar Stephens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all gain value as filler plays with LeVert and Love sidelined.

Jrue Holiday (illness) – available

Pat Connaughton (illness) – OUT

Update – Connaughton has been added to the report with an illness. Grayson Allen would likely benefit most from Connaughton’s absence.

If Holiday doesn’t play or is limited, Jevon Carter will get to see more time on the court.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs



LeBron James (groin) – available

Anthony Davis (back) – available

Patrick Beverley (suspension) – OUT

Update – After missing five games, James is back in for the Lakers tonight. Davis is also in.

James is expected to play, while Davis will also suit up. Having those two backs should give the Lakers the edge here. With Beverley out, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns



Saddiq Bey (ankle) – OUT

Jaden Ivey (knee) – questionable

Killian Hayes (calf) – questionable

Cory Joseph (illness) – questionable

Update – Joseph is questionable with an illness, so we’ll have to wait and see how this backcourt shakes out before making a decision in DFS lineups. Joseph still seems like the best player at the moment.

Cory Joseph is set to lead the backcourt if both Hayes and Ivey cannot play in this game. Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the engine of this offense, especially with Bey still out.

Chris Paul (heel) – OUT

Landry Shamet (concussion) – OUT

It’s once again time to turn to Cam Payne and Devin Booker in DFS contests with news that Paul is out.

Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Nikola Jokic (hip) – probable

Michael Porter Jr. (heel) – questionable

Bones Hyland (illness) – OUT

Jamal Murray (conditioning) – available

If Porter Jr. is out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be more involved in Denver’s offense. This unit should be much better with the return of Jokic and Murray.

Paul George (hamstring) – out indefinitely

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – out indefinitely

Head Coach Tyronn Lue said these players are “without a timetable for return”, which obviously sounds bad. In the meantime, look for Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson to step up offensively for LA.