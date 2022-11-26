NBA injury report, November 25: Updates for LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr. Bradley Beal, more
After a day off from the NBA Thursday, the league returns with a whopping 14 games on the schedule. That typically means a lengthy injury report, so let’s jump right to it. Here’s Friday’s injury report in the NBA, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: November 25
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
Kyle Anderson (back) – available
Rudy Gobert (ankle) – available
Update – Both Anderson and Gobert are in for the Timberwolves.
Update Gobert has been added to the injury report with an ankle issue. If he doesn’t play, Karl-Anthony Towns will be the primary center for the Timberwolves in this contest.
If Anderson doesn’t play, Jaden McDaniels will likely see more minutes at small forward.
LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT
Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT
Update – Hayward has been ruled out, opening up minutes for Oubre Jr. and Washington in Charlotte’s rotation.
Ball remains out, so Terry Rozier should be a solid guard option in DFS lineups. If Hayward doesn’t play, Kelly Oubre Jr. and PJ Washington might get more run in Charlotte’s rotation.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic
Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT
Embiid remains out with a foot sprain, so Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed are the value plays for Philadelphia on the interior.
Paolo Banchero (ankle) – available
Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) – OUT
Update – Carter Jr. has been ruled out, opening up big minutes for Bamba in the interior of Orlando’s rotation.
Banchero is finally back, which will take some production away from Franz Wagner. Carter Jr.’s status will impact Mo Bamba’s fantasy/DFS value.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. New York Knicks
Mitchell Robinson (knee) – available
Update – Robinson is in for the Knicks against Portland.
If Robinson can’t go, the Blazers might dominate on the interior. Rebounding props for Jusuf Nurkic and Jerami Grant would be worth considering if New York’s big man can’t play.
Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
Bradley Beal (thigh) – available
Monte Morris (ankle) – OUT
Rui Hachimura (ankle) – OUT
Update – Beal is in and will start against the Heat.
Update – Morris and Hachimura are both out, while Beal is a game-time call for Washington.
Corey Kispert once again becomes a top value play if Beal can’t go. Will Barton would also see more minutes. Daniel Gafford and Kristaps Porzingis gain value if Hachimura can’t go.
Bam Adebayo (knee) – available
Jimmy Butler (knee) – OUT
Tyler Herro (ankle) – available
Max Strus (shoulder) – OUT
Gabe Vincent (knee) – available
Duncan Robinson (ankle) – OUT
Update – Herro is in and starting for Miami. Vincent is also available to play.
Update – Adebayo is in for the Heat, while Robinson has been ruled out.
Update – Strus has been upgraded to questionable, suggesting he could be available and provide some much-needed shooting for the Heat.
We’ll have to see who’s in and who’s out before making major judgments, but Adebayo and Kyle Lowry might be worth adding in DFS contests.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets
Clint Capela (dental pain) – OUT
Update – Capela has been ruled out, which means Collins and Okongwu should have more value in DFS lineups tonight.
I’m not sure what dental pain means, but Capela is questionable nonetheless. John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu would be bigger factors on the glass if Capela gets ruled out.
Jalen Green (toe) – available
Alperen Sengun (groin) – OUT
Eric Gordon (injury management) – OUT
Update – Gordon is out, which opens up shots for Green and Porter Jr. in this offense.
Kevin Porter Jr. would see more shots if Green is out. Sengun is unlikely to play, which pushes the likes of Tari Eason and Usman Garuba into the frontcourt rotation for Houston.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Trey Murphy (foot) – available
CJ McCollum (protocols) – OUT
Update – Murphy has done a 180 and is now in for the Pelicans, so Marshall and Herb Jones might see less playing time as a result.
Naji Marshall sees more playing time with Murphy out, while Jose Alvarado and Brandon Ingram gain value with McCollum sidelined.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Caris LeVert (ankle) – OUT
Kevin Love (thumb) – OUT
Lamar Stephens (illness) – OUT
Update – Stephens is listed as doubtful with an illness, so Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman should be in the mix for the starting spot.
Lamar Stephens, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen all gain value as filler plays with LeVert and Love sidelined.
Jrue Holiday (illness) – available
Pat Connaughton (illness) – OUT
Update – Connaughton has been added to the report with an illness. Grayson Allen would likely benefit most from Connaughton’s absence.
If Holiday doesn’t play or is limited, Jevon Carter will get to see more time on the court.
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James (groin) – available
Anthony Davis (back) – available
Patrick Beverley (suspension) – OUT
Update – After missing five games, James is back in for the Lakers tonight. Davis is also in.
James is expected to play, while Davis will also suit up. Having those two backs should give the Lakers the edge here. With Beverley out, Austin Reaves and Russell Westbrook are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Detroit Pistons vs. Phoenix Suns
Saddiq Bey (ankle) – OUT
Jaden Ivey (knee) – questionable
Killian Hayes (calf) – questionable
Cory Joseph (illness) – questionable
Update – Joseph is questionable with an illness, so we’ll have to wait and see how this backcourt shakes out before making a decision in DFS lineups. Joseph still seems like the best player at the moment.
Cory Joseph is set to lead the backcourt if both Hayes and Ivey cannot play in this game. Bojan Bogdanovic continues to be the engine of this offense, especially with Bey still out.
Chris Paul (heel) – OUT
Landry Shamet (concussion) – OUT
It’s once again time to turn to Cam Payne and Devin Booker in DFS contests with news that Paul is out.
Utah Jazz vs. Golden State Warriors
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Nikola Jokic (hip) – probable
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) – questionable
Bones Hyland (illness) – OUT
Jamal Murray (conditioning) – available
If Porter Jr. is out, Aaron Gordon and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be more involved in Denver’s offense. This unit should be much better with the return of Jokic and Murray.
Paul George (hamstring) – out indefinitely
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – out indefinitely
Head Coach Tyronn Lue said these players are “without a timetable for return”, which obviously sounds bad. In the meantime, look for Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson to step up offensively for LA.