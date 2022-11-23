NBA injury report, November 23: Updates for Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard, Bam Adebayo, more

We’ve got a loaded 12-game slate Wednesday in the NBA, with the league not set to play any games on Thanksgiving day. Here’s a look at Wednesday’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 23

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Charlotte Hornets



Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) – TBD

Tobias Harris (ankle) – TBD

Embiid remains out, while Thybulle is officially uncertain. Harris suffered an ankle injury Tuesday but returned to the game. The Sixers might opt ​​to hold him out as a precaution on the second night of a back-to-back set.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Ball remains out, which means Terry Rozier and Dennis Smith Jr. will get a ton of minutes in the backcourt.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Josh Hart (ankle) – probable

Hart is expected to play and will be a nice value add with Damian Lillard still sidelined.

Caris LeVert (ankle) – OUT

Kevin Love (thumb) – questionable

Lamar Stephens got the nod last time LeVert sat and we’ll likely see him in the starting lineup again Wednesday. If Love sits, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers



Kyle Anderson (back) – questionable

If Anderson sits in this contest, Jaden McDaniels will continue to get major minutes for Minnesota.

Isaiah Jackson (ankle) – questionable

The Pacers will rely heavily on Myles Turner and Jalen Smith in the frontcourt if Jackson is sidelined. They didn’t practice Tuesday, so things aren’t looking great in terms of his availability.

Sacramento Kings vs. Atlanta Hawks



De’Andre Hunter (illness) – probable

Hunter is a value play whenever he’s in the rotation, as he gets a lot of high-percentage looks and helps out on the glass as well. Jalen Johnson would get more runs if Hunter is unexpectedly ruled out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics



Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) – questionable

Maxi Kleber (back) – doubtful

If Dinwiddie doesn’t play, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. would be in line for more shots. With Kleber still likely to sit, Christian Wood will be Heavily Featured in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Jayson Tatum (ankle) – questionable

Jaylen Brown and Malcolm Brogdon would take on bigger roles in Boston’s offense if Tatum gets ruled out.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat



Bradley Beal (quad) – questionable

Monte Morris (ankle) – questionable

Rui Hachimura (ankle) – questionable

Corey Kispert would likely be the primary shooting guard if Beal sits, with Will Barton also getting minutes. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford would have more playing time if Hachimura is ruled out. Jordan Goodwin would be a nice value add if he starts in Morris’ place.

Bam Adebayo (knee) – probable

Jimmy Butler (knee) – OUT

Tyler Herro (ankle) – questionable

Max Strus (shoulder) – questionable

Duncan Robinson (ankle) – OUT

Gabe Vincent (knee) – questionable

On top of these injuries, Haywood Highsmith and Dewayne Dedmon are also dealing with issues. Adebayo should be in, while one of Herro and Strus is likely to play. It might be best to avoid betting on this game until the final injury report is in.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors



Gary Trent Jr. (hip) – available

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) – OUT

Trent Jr. is back in and should start for Toronto. Porter Jr. is out, which opens up more minutes for the likes of Christian Koloko, Thad Young and Scottie Barnes.

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Denver Nuggets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Nikola Jokic (conditioning) – TBD

Jamal Murray (conditioning) – TBD

Bones Hyland (illness) – TBD

Aaron Gordon (illness) – TBD

Jeff Green (knee) – OUT

We’ll see how the Nuggets handle this game on the second night of a back-to-back set.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs



Trey Murphy (foot) – doubtful

With Murphy unlikely to play, Naji Marshall and Herbert Jones will take most of the minutes at the small forward spot.

Jakob Poeltl (knee) – questionable

Josh Richardson (ankle) – doubtful

Romeo Langford and Malaki Branham could get some run with Richardson out. Zach Collins is in line to play and could get good minutes if Poeltl sits.

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors



Paul George (hamstring) – OUT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) – OUT

With George and Leonard out, Norman Powell, Robert Covington and Nicolas Batum are likely to be the small forwards in this game. With Kennard out, Terance Mann is set to be a nice value add. Reggie Jackson might be the best player to return in Fantasy formats on the Clippers in this game.