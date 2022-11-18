NBA injury report, November 18: Updates for LeBron James, LaMelo Ball, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, more

We’ve got 11 games on tap in the NBA Friday, which usually means a lengthy injury report anyway. However, there seem to be more issues than usual to start the season this time around. Here’s Friday’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 18

Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards



Tyler Herro (ankle) – OUT

Bam Adebayo (knee) – questionable

Caleb Martin (knee) – questionable

Adebayo might be back after missing the team’s last game. Jimmy Butler and Max Strus seem like the best DFS plays for Miami given the current injury situation.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – doubtful

Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) – doubtful

Ball suffered another ankle injury, while Hayward and Smith Jr. are still unlikely to play. Look for Terry Rozier and Jalen McDaniels to be favorites in DFS lineups.

Jarrett Allen (illness) – questionable

Allen had an ankle issue earlier this month and is now dealing with an illness. If he doesn’t play, Evan Mobley gains value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Jrue Holiday (ankle) – questionable

Grayson Allen (ankle) – doubtful

Pat Connaughton (calf) – OUT

With Connaughton out and Allen doubtful, Jordan Nwora has some appeal in fantasy/DFS formats. If Holiday sits, the Jevon Carter show will continue Friday.

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) – available

Furkan Korkmaz (knee) – OUT

Thybulle is back but Korkmaz being out opens up more minutes for Georges Niang and De’Anthony Melton off the bench.

Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls



Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) – probable

Paolo Banchero (ankle) – OUT, expected to miss at least a week

Gary Harris (knee) – probable

This is a potential Revenge game for Carter Jr., so he might be a good pick in DFS lineups. Franz Wagner maintains his value with Banchero out.

Coby White (quad) – questionable

Patrick Williams (ankle) – questionable

White coming back would impact Goran Dragic and Ayo Dosunmu off the bench, although the Bulls do need some scoring. If Williams sits, Chicago’s already suspect defense takes a big hit.

Indiana Pacers vs. Houston Rockets



Kevin Porter Jr. (back) – questionable

If Porter Jr. sits, Jalen Green should see even more shooting volume in Houston’s offense.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Tre Mann (back) – OUT

Darius Bazley (ankle) – OUT

With Mann and Bazley still out, Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski are the top value additions from Oklahoma City’s roster.

Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks



Nikola Jokic (protocols) – OUT

Jamal Murray (protocols) – OUT

Aaron Gordon (illness) – questionable

With Jokic and Murray both sidelined, it might be wise to bet against the Nuggets in this one. DeAndre Jordan and Bones Hyland likely get the start with Jokic and Murray out. If Gordon doesn’t suit up, that means more minutes for Jeff Green.

JaVale McGee (neck) – probable

Maxi Kleber (back) – OUT

Christian Wood will see more frontcourt minutes with Kleber sidelined. McGee coming back will cap Dwight Powell’s playing time.

Boston Celtics vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) – probable

Marcus Smart (ankle) – questionable

If both players return, Derrick White will be back in his bench role and Payton Pritchard will see a big reduction in playing time.

Zion Williamson (foot) – questionable

Williamson sat the team’s last two games, which were both victories for the Pelicans. Larry Nance Jr. likely sees more playing time, but it’ll be CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram who benefit from a fantasy/DFS standpoint with more shot attempts.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz



Chris Paul (heel) – questionable

If Paul remains out, Devin Booker will continue to be a playmaker while Cam Payne would rise into the realm of being a solid value add.

New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors



Mitchell Robinson (knee) – doubtful

With Robinson still sidelined, look for Julius Randle to continue being a big factor on the glass.

Detroit Pistons vs Los Angeles Lakers



Cory Joseph (hip) – questionable

Joseph played Thursday, so he might be rested tonight. We’ll see if the Pistons sit more players for this contest as the day goes on.

LeBron James (groin) – questionable

Anthony Davis (back) – probable

James could make his return after missing the last two games, and the Lakers Desperately need their star back on the floor. Davis should be good to go after an extended break.