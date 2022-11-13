NBA injury report, November 13: Updates for Anthony Davis, Bradley Beal, Ja Morant, Donovan Mitchell, more

We’ve got seven games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the action starting early at noon Eastern. Here’s the injury report for the day, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 13

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New York Knicks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Donovan Mitchell (ankle) – OUT

Jarrett Allen (ankle) – OUT

Update – Despite early lines indicating these players would suit up, both Mitchell and Allen are out against the Timberwolves. This likely shifts the line significantly in Minnesota’s favor, especially since Allen’s absence will greatly impact the Cavaliers in the interior. Mobley, LeVert, Okoro and Garland will have to make an extra effort on the glass against the likes of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

If Mitchell and Allen both sit, look for Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to take on bigger roles offensively. Kevin Love would likely get more runs off the bench if Allen sat, while Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro would likely start if Mitchell sat.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Washington Wizards



And Morant (ankle) – OUT

Desmond Bane (toe) – OUT

Jaren Jackson Jr. (foot) – OUT

Update – As expected, every player here has been ruled out. They were all listed as doubtful coming into the day.

It’s great to see Jackson Jr. pop up on the day-to-day report, which means he’s closer to returning. Tyus Jones should take Morant’s spot in the lineup. Dillon Brooks and John Konchar likely become Memphis’ top Offensive options Sunday.

Bradley Beal (protocols) – OUT

Update – Beal has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s game.

Beal has cleared Protocols but is not expected to play Sunday. That means more opportunities for Corey Kispert and Will Barton at the shooting guard spot.

Utah Jazz vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Furkan Korkmaz (knee) – OUT

Joel Embiid (ankle) – expected to play

Korkmaz is out for Sunday’s game, which elevates the likes of De’Anthony Melton and Georges Niang in fantasy/DFS formats.

Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls



Bones Hyland (protocols) – OUT

Hyland is out, which means Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely gets more run as the shooting guard. Christian Braun could also be in line for extended minutes here.

Coby White (quad) – OUT

Even if White was available, it’s hard to see him eating into Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso’s time in the rotation. Those three are solid value additions Sunday.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers



Kyrie Irving (suspension) – OUT

Seth Curry (injury management) – questionable

Update – Curry has been added to the injury report as questionable. If he doesn’t suit up, Cam Thomas and Harris would be elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.

Irving is going to be out at least three more games including this one. Edmond Sumner has been getting the start for the Nets, who have played well in Irving’s absence. Kevin Durant remains the best player from this group, with Joe Harris and Seth Curry being the best value additions.

LeBron James (groin) – doubtful

Anthony Davis (back) – probable

James is likely going to miss this game to give his groin injury more time to heal. Davis should be good to go. The Lakers will continue to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench, which means Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker are set to be on the floor in more key moments.