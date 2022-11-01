NBA injury report, November 1: Updates for Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine, Deandre Ayton, Josh Giddey, more
The 2022-23 NBA season shifts to November with four games slated for the first day of the month. Here’s the injury report for Tuesday’s action on the hardwood, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting impact.
NBA Injury Report: November 1
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets
Zach LaVine (injury management) – questionable
Ayo Dosunmu (back) – questionable
Coby White (quad) – questionable
Andre Drummond (shoulder) – OUT
LaVine will sit either Tuesday or Wednesday per his program. If Dosunmu and White are both out, the Bulls are likely going to have DeMar DeRozan handle point guard duties assuming LaVine sits. With Drummond out, Nikola Vucevic should get most of the run at center.
Ben Simmons (knee) – questionable
Seth Curry (injury management) – questionable
Joe Harris (injury management) – TBD
Simmons sat Monday’s game, so the expectation is he’ll play Tuesday. Curry also sat Monday’s game, while Harris did play. We’ll see how the Nets handle those shooting guards, but Royce O’Neale seems to be in line for more minutes if either sits.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat
Victor Oladipo (knee) – OUT
The Heat will continue to roll with Tyler Herro and Max Strus as the primary shooting guards with Oladipo out.
Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jalen Suggs (ankle) – questionable
If Suggs plays, he’ll likely be the starter with both Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz out. Otherwise, RJ Hampton seems to be in line for a lot of playing time.
Josh Giddey (ankle) – OUT
Giddey did practice Monday but is still out for Tuesday’s game. Tre Mann is the value play as Giddey continues to recover.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
Kyle Anderson (back) – questionable
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) – questionable
Anderson played in the last game, so he should be fine. McLaughlin did not, and Jaylen Nowall could see more minutes if he sits again Tuesday.
Deandre Ayton (ankle) – OUT
Torrey Craig (heel) – questionable
Bismack Biyombo and Dario Saric could both be valuable plays for Phoenix, especially if Craig sits Tuesday with a heel issue.