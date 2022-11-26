NBA Injury Report: LeBron James still questionable, Fred VanVleet upgraded to questionable and more updates on Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes

Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James remains questionable for the LA Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs. After missing the previous five games, James returned last night and helped the Lakers beat the Spurs.

“King James” played 33 minutes, showing no signs of the left adductor strain that previously kept him out of the Lakers lineup. They finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals. LA outscored San Antonio by 16 points when the 18x NBA All-Star was on the floor.

After the game, LeBron James told the media that he felt “pretty good.” He was just a little ticked off that he committed a game-high nine turnovers. The Lakers superstar blamed the time off as the reason for the miscues, saying he didn’t have his usual rhythm with his passes.

The Lakers will see how he’s feeling after the morning shoot-around and go from there. James, though, told the media that “there’s a strong probability” he’ll play even if it’s a back-to-back as he hasn’t played in two weeks.

Meanwhile, former NBA champion Fred VanVleet has been upgraded to questionable by the Toronto Raptors. The point guard did not play last Wednesday against the Brooklyn Nets due to a non-Covid related illness.

VanVleet, however, was a full participant in the Raptors’ most recent practice, giving the team hope that he could return Tonight versus the Dallas Mavericks. The Raptors, who are on a two-game slide, will need VanVleet’s presence to end the losing streak.

“Steady Freddy” is averaging 18 points to go with career-highs in assists (6.8) and steals (1.9) in 12 games for the Raptors. Without Pascal Siakam and with Scottie Barnes in and out of the lineup, VanVleet has been more aggressive in recent games.

Malachi Flynn could start again for the Toronto Raptors if Fred VanVleet remains sidelined.

Pascal Siakam: Right adductor strain; Injured since November 4, 2022