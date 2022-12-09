NBA Injury Report: LeBron James probable, Anthony Davis probable and more updates on Donovan Mitchell and Dejounte Murray

LeBron James, arguably the face of the NBA, has been listed by the LA Lakers as probable for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. LA sidelined him on the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in Toronto.

He is on the injury list due to a sore left foot, which has been his status for over a week already.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable for tomorrow's game in Philadelphia. Wenyen Gabriel and Juan Toscano-Anderson are out. Patrick Beverley isn't listed, meaning he's back.

The four-time NBA MVP last played on his return to Cleveland when he played for 36 minutes. He led his team in scoring (21), rebounds (17) and assists (4) in a losing effort without Anthony Davis.

James has played 17 of the LA Lakers’ 24 games this season. He is averaging 25.8 points, career-high 9.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists. “King James” has accepted his role as Robin to Anthony Davis’ Batman for the Lakers.

Barring any significant setback to his sore left foot, LeBron James should be available tonight in Philly.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable as well. AD missed the Lakers’ last game due to flu-like symptoms and played just eight minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday.

Davis, who was named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Week, played like an MVP before the flu. He has been putting up numbers that will push him into the best player in the league conversation if he can sustain it.

Anthony Davis is averaging 27.3 points, an NBA-best 12.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks this season. Like LeBron James, he is expected to return to action for the LA Lakers Tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid is not on the 76ers’ injury report, so Tonight should be a slambang affair between two of the NBA’s elite big men.

