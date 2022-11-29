NBA Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard still out, Paul George still out and more updates on Bojan Bogdanovic and Immanuel Quickley

Two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard of the LA Clippers has been ruled out yet again for the fourth straight game. Leonard will miss the Clippers game against the Portland Trail Blazers tonight. “The Claw” has played just five out of the Clippers’ 21 games this season. He returned from a long layoff in the game against the Utah Jazz last November 21 but rolled his ankle in that game. Leonard played 23 minutes and contributed just eight points and five assists in the Clippers’ win. Kawhi Leonard is OUT against the Indiana Pacers today & will now have played in just 5 of 21 games to open the 2022-23 season Kawhi is out with a sprained ankle suffered when he stepped on Amir Coffey’s foot last Monday. Kawhi Leonard is OUT against the Indiana Pacers today & will now have played in just 5 of 21 games to open the 2022-23 season 👀Kawhi is out with a sprained ankle suffered when he stepped on Amir Coffey’s foot last Monday. https://t.co/fHzQgmTeJA

He told the media after the game that he was fine and that he didn’t expect to be sidelined again. The ankle right ankle sprain may have been severe enough for the Clippers to keep him out of the team’s last four games.

Kawhi Leonard hasn’t gotten on track with his season as he has either been injured or has sat out due to load management. When he plays, it’s usually around 23 minutes per game. He is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard’s tag team partner with the LA Clippers, Paul George, has also been ruled out against the Blazers. George is dealing with a right hamstring strain which he suffered on November 19 against the San Antonio Spurs.

The seven-time NBA All-Star will miss his fifth and sixth straight games for the Clippers. He will also be sidelined against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday.

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Wall (back-to-back) are OUT Tomorrow for Clippers-Blazers. Also, as expected, Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) are OUT as well. Kawhi Leonard (ankle) and John Wall (back-to-back) are OUT Tomorrow for Clippers-Blazers. Also, as expected, Paul George (hamstring) and Luke Kennard (calf) are OUT as well.

George was carrying the LA Clippers while Kawhi Leonard was sidelined. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals in 16 games.

Amir Coffey, Terance Mann, Nic Batum and Norman Powell have played more minutes without two of the NBA’s best players. With Luke Kennard and John Wall also ruled out, Robert Covington could also see his minutes increase tonight.

Bojan Bogdanovic: Right knee and ankle soreness; Injured since November 25, 2022