NBA Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard out, Jayson Tatum questionable and more updates on Bam Adebayo and Scottie Barnes

The LA Clippers’ two-time NBA Finals MVP, Kawhi Leonard, will be back in street clothes Tonight against the Golden State Warriors. Leonard rolled his right ankle against the Utah Jazz last Monday and will sit out the Clippers’ next game.

Including tonight’s encounter, Leonard has now missed 14 of the Clippers’ 18 games this season. “The Claw” played only 23 minutes versus the Jazz, but still somehow injured himself. He finished with eight points, one rebound and five assists in the Clippers’ third straight win.

Clippers' Kawhi Leonard has a right ankle sprain and will miss Wednesday's game vs. Warriors.

Before playing in the last three games, Kawhi Leonard missed the previous 12 due to lingering knee pain. The team didn’t want to put more stress on that problematic knee by allowing Leonard to play with a right sprained ankle. They have been extremely cautious with the two-time NBA champion and will continue to do so despite Leonard telling the media he was fine.

Kawhi Leonard is averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists in limited minutes. Norman Powell, Nic Batum and Robert Covington are expected to see more minutes as both Leonard and Paul George will be out.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics’ All-NBA forward, Jayson Tatum could miss his first game of the season. He is officially listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain against the Dallas Mavericks. JT suffered the injury in the Celtics’ loss to the Chicago Bulls that snapped their nine-game winning run.

Tatum played 36 minutes in that game and finished with a team-high 28 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists. Boston, even without Robert Williams, has been playing great basketball because of Tatum’s play on both ends of the floor.

This is the play where Jayson Tatum — listed as questionable for Wednesday vs Dallas — hurt his ankle vs Chicago.

He leads the Celtics in scoring with 30.2 points to go with 7.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. If the three-time NBA All-Star sits tonight, Malcolm Brogdon or Derrick White could take Tatum’s spot in the starting lineup.

