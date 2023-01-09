NBA injury report, January 9: Updates for LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, more

We’ve got six games Monday in the NBA, with one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 9

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics



Alex Caruso (ankle) – available

Update – As expected, Caruso is in for Chicago.

Update – Caruso has been upgraded to probable and he said his plans are playing.

If Caruso sits, Pat Williams and Coby White will be in for bigger roles on the perimeter.

Marcus Smart (knee) – OUT

Update – Smart has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

With Smart set to be out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are in line for solid minutes Monday.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks



RJ Barrett (finger) – OUT

Update – Barrett has been ruled out Monday.

Barrett is going to miss another game, so Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier are nice filler DFS plays for New York.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Keldon Johnson (hamstring) – OUT

Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) – available

Update – Poeltl is in, while Johnson is out.

If Johnson doesn’t play, Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson will be solid value adds in DFS lineups.

And Morant (thigh) – questionable

Steven Adams (illness) – available

Brandon Clarke (knee) – OUT

Update – Adams is in and will be a nice filler play since Clarke has been ruled out.

We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle these players, who all missed Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets



LeBron James (ankle) – OUT

Russell Westbrook (foot) – probable

Lonnie Walker (knee) – OUT

Update In a stunning turn of events, James has been ruled out for this game. The Lakers are likely going to lose some points on the spread here and will now lean on Westbrook for offense. This game could get ugly.

Update – James has been downgraded to questionable, but is still expected to suit up given the time off he’s had.

James and Westbrook should be in for LA.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings



Malik Monk (leg) – available

Monk is not on the injury report, so he’ll be back in for the Kings and is a solid DFS value play in a favorable matchup against the Magic.