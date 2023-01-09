NBA injury report, January 9: Updates for LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, more
We’ve got six games Monday in the NBA, with one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 9
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
Alex Caruso (ankle) – available
Update – As expected, Caruso is in for Chicago.
Update – Caruso has been upgraded to probable and he said his plans are playing.
If Caruso sits, Pat Williams and Coby White will be in for bigger roles on the perimeter.
Marcus Smart (knee) – OUT
Update – Smart has been ruled out for Monday’s game.
With Smart set to be out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are in line for solid minutes Monday.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks
RJ Barrett (finger) – OUT
Update – Barrett has been ruled out Monday.
Barrett is going to miss another game, so Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier are nice filler DFS plays for New York.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Keldon Johnson (hamstring) – OUT
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) – available
Update – Poeltl is in, while Johnson is out.
If Johnson doesn’t play, Jeremy Sochan and Josh Richardson will be solid value adds in DFS lineups.
And Morant (thigh) – questionable
Steven Adams (illness) – available
Brandon Clarke (knee) – OUT
Update – Adams is in and will be a nice filler play since Clarke has been ruled out.
We’ll see how the Grizzlies handle these players, who all missed Sunday’s game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets
LeBron James (ankle) – OUT
Russell Westbrook (foot) – probable
Lonnie Walker (knee) – OUT
Update In a stunning turn of events, James has been ruled out for this game. The Lakers are likely going to lose some points on the spread here and will now lean on Westbrook for offense. This game could get ugly.
Update – James has been downgraded to questionable, but is still expected to suit up given the time off he's had.
James and Westbrook should be in for LA.
Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings
Malik Monk (leg) – available
Monk is not on the injury report, so he’ll be back in for the Kings and is a solid DFS value play in a favorable matchup against the Magic.