NBA injury report, January 8: Updates for Anthony Edwards, Ja Morant, Paul George, Luka Doncic, more

There are nine games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with the action starting in the 3 pm ET afternoon window. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 8

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Detroit Pistons



Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT

PJ Tucker (illness) – OUT

The 76ers are down a few starters Sunday. Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed might get more minutes with Embiid out, while Tobias Harris, Georges Niang and Danuel House Jr. will benefit from Tucker’s absence.

Jalen Duren (ankle) – questionable

Marvin Bagley is also out for Detroit, so if Duren sits, the Pistons will likely lean on Isaiah Stewart in the middle.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors



Jusuf Nurkic (illness) – probable

Nurkic should be in for Portland.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers



Gordon Hayward (hamstring) – doubtful

With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels remains a great DFS value play for Charlotte.

Bennedict Mathurin (shoulder) – questionable

Jalen Smith (hand) – questionable

If Mathurin sits, Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield gain some value in DFS formats. Smith sitting would mean more minutes for Isaiah Jackson, who was recalled from the G-League recently.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat



Tyler Herro (back) – questionable

Bam Adebayo (thigh) – questionable

If Herro sits again, Max Strus is the automatic filler add. Adebayo being ruled out would complicate things, as Miami doesn’t exactly have a traditional center on the roster behind him.

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies



And Morant (thigh) – questionable

Brandon Clarke (knee) – OUT

Steven Adams (illness) – questionable

If Adams is in, he’s a nice value play with Clarke already out. Morant being ruled out would elevate Tyus Jones in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets



Anthony Edwards (hip) – questionable

Naz Reid (back) – questionable

Both players left Friday’s game early, so there’s a good chance neither suits up. Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert all look like good plays in Sunday’s DFS lineups.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Luka Doncic (ankle) – TBD

We’ll see how the Mavs handle Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns



Darius Garland (thumb) – questionable

Garland played in the last game, so he should be in. If he doesn’t play, Caris LeVert likely starts at point guard for Cleveland.

Chris Paul (hip) – questionable

The Suns are also down Cameron Payne, so this could be a rough spot for Phoenix. Damion Lee looks to be in line for big minutes if Paul can’t suit up.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

Onyeka Okongwu remains a good filler play with Capela sidelined.

Paul George (hamstring) – questionable

Nicolas Batum (ankle) – questionable

Luke Kennard (calf) – questionable

If George and Batum sit, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell are elevated in DFS contests. Kennard’s absence would mean big minutes for Terance Mann.