NBA injury report, January 6: Updates for Joel Embiid, Darius Garland, LeBron James, Jrue Holiday, more

There are 11 games in the NBA Friday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 6

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers



Jusuf Nurkic (illness) – probable

Jerami Grant (quad) – questionable

Nurkic should be in, while Grant returned to the game he suffered the quad injury in. If either player sits out, Drew Eubanks could be a serviceable DFS filler play.

Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Alex Caruso (ankle) – questionable

Caruso will be a key defensive piece for Chicago. If he doesn’t sit, look for Coby White and Pat Williams to get more run.

Joel Embiid (foot) – OUT

Embiid is out, which means the 76ers will lean on Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed in the middle. They could also go small like they did Wednesday, so it’ll be worth monitoring lineup information here before making DFS decisions.

New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors



RJ Barrett (finger) – OUT

Obi Toppin should get big minutes with Barrett out.

Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans



TJ Warren (rib) – questionable

If Warren sits, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale will get more minutes in the rotation.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Gordon Hayward (hamstring) – doubtful

With Hayward out, Jalen McDaniels is set to get big minutes again for Charlotte.

Jrue Holiday (illness) – probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – probable

Joe Ingles (conditioning) – available

The Bucks are intact outside of Khris Middleton, who is still dealing with a knee injury.

Washington Wizards vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Bradley Beal (hamstring) – OUT, expected to miss at least 3 games

With Beal out, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert should be in the backcourt for Washington.

Detroit Pistons vs. San Antonio Spurs



Devin Vassell (knee) – OUT, sidelined indefinitely

Vassell is going to have a procedure on his knee and has no timetable to return. Keldon Johnson and Jeremy Sochan are great DFS plays for San Antonio, while Malaki Branham might get some extended run with Vassell now out of the picture.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – TBD

Paul George (hamstring) – TBD

Nicolas Batum (ankle) – unlikely to play

The Clippers pulled the plug on their Thursday game at halftime, so we’ll see if they play their stars on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Naz Reid (back) – questionable

If Reid is out, Rudy Gobert gets elevated in fantasy/DFS lineups.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Denver Nuggets



Donovan Mitchell (rest) – OUT

Darius Garland (thumb) – questionable

Garland could be back after missing some time with the thumb issue, while Mitchell is out for rest. Caris LeVert should be in for either Garland or Mitchell, and is the best value play here.

Jamal Murray (injury management) – TBD

The Nuggets blew out the Clippers Thursday, so Murray didn’t play too much. We’ll see how the Nuggets handle his workload on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Miami Heat vs. Phoenix Suns



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

Capela remains out, which lifts Onyeka Okongwu in fantasy/DFS lineups.

LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Russell Westbrook (foot) – probable

Austin Reaves (ankle) – OUT

Lonnie Walker (knee) – OUT

James and Westbrook should be in, while Reaves and Walker are out. Troy Brown Jr. is a viable rotation play here, although James and Thomas Bryant are still the best overall options in this LA team.