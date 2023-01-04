NBA injury report, January 4: Updates for LeBron James, Darius Garland, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, more

We’ve got a Massive 12-game slate in the NBA Wednesday, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 4

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets



Brandon Clarke (knee) – OUT

With Clarke out, Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr. will be the primary frontcourt players in this game for Memphis.

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) – doubtful

Cody Martin (knee) – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) – OUT, expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Martin might be back in the rotation as Oubre Jr. exits. Hayward is unlikely to play, which means more minutes for Jalen McDaniels. This team is ready to sell at the deadline, so we’ll eventually see who ends up sticking around for the tanking.

Phoenix Suns vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Darius Garland (thumb) – doubtful

Evan Mobley (ankle) – questionable

Caris LeVert seems to be in line for another start with Garland unlikely to play. If Mobley sits, Kevin Love should start alongside Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (illness) – TBD

SGA was ruled out Tuesday with an illness late, so we’ll see if he feels better for this game. If he sits again, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann will take over as the backcourt duo.

Indiana Pacers vs. Philadelphia 76ers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks



Devin Vassell (knee) – questionable

If Vassell doesn’t play, Jeremy Sochan is elevated in DFS formats. Keldon Johnson would be the unquestioned top Offensive option for San Antonio in that event.

Obi Toppin (knee) – doubtful

RJ Barrett (finger) – OUT

Toppin has been slightly upgraded but he’s still unlikely to play. With Barrett still out, Cam Reddish looks like a great value play for New York.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors



Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – TBD

Jrue Holiday (injury management) – TBD

The Bucks played Tuesday, and Holiday played off the bench. We’ll see how Milwaukee approaches the second night of a back-to-back set.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Jusuf Nurkic (illness) – probable

Nurkic should be in but if he gets downgraded, Drew Eubanks likely starts and Jerami Grant gains some rebounding value.

D’Angelo Russell (illness) – available

Naz Reid (back) – questionable

Russell is in. If Reid sits, Rudy Gobert should get major minutes in this contest.

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Zion Williamson (hamstring) – OUT, expected to miss at least 3 weeks

With Williamson out, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas would be great Anchors in DFS lineups.

Detroit Pistons vs. Golden State Warriors



Andrew Wiggins (illness) – OUT

Jonathan Kuminga (foot) – OUT

The Warriors are hurting on the wing. Donte DiVincenzo and Klay Thompson are strong DFS plays as both are set to get heavy minutes in this matchup.

Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers



LeBron James (ankle) – questionable

Russell Westbrook (foot) – probable

Lonnie Walker (knee) – questionable

James is questionable, which is a downgrade from his typical status. If he sits, betting on the Heat would be the safer move. If Westbrook sits, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn would get more minutes. If Walker sits, Austin Reaves should get a lot of playing time.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings



Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

With Capela out, Onyeka Okongwu is one of the best value adds on the board in DFS lineups.