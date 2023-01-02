NBA injury report, January 2: Updates for Jimmy Butler, Evan Mobley, LeBron James, Jalen Brunson, more

We’ve got a loaded NBA Slate Monday with 11 games on tap, although there’s only one nationally televised contest on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 2

New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns



Jalen Brunson (hip) – available

RJ Barrett (finger) – OUT

Update – After missing three games with a hip injury, Brunson is back on the floor for the Knicks. Quickley is still a strong DFS play with Derrick Rose ruled out, but Brunson is the lead guard for this Knicks squad.

Cam Reddish should get more playing time with Barrett out. Immanuel Quickley is a strong filler play if Brunson continues to sit out.

Landry Shamet (Achilles) – available

Update – Shame is in for Phoenix. Cam Payne is also in for the Suns.

Shamet should be in, and will be a nice DFS play with Devin Booker out.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers



LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Lonnie Walker (tailbone) – OUT

Update – Walker has been ruled out for Monday’s game.

James remains a force and should be in. If Walker sits, Austin Reaves gains some value.

Chicago Bulls vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Darius Garland (thumb) – OUT

Evan Mobley (ankle) – OUT

Update – Both Garland and Mobley are out for the Cavaliers tonight. Love and LeVert are in the starting lineup as a result.

Kevin Love becomes a value add if Mobley is out. Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert gain some value with Garland set to sit out.

Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers



Fred VanVleet (back) – available

Update – VanVleet is in, but Trent Jr. is staying in the starting lineup for Toronto and is a nice value play. Barnes might lose some value as an initiator with VanVleet in, but remains a solid rotation piece.

If VanVleet is out, DFS players can bank on Gary Trent Jr. and Scottie Barnes having a bigger impact.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Joel Embiid (back) – questionable

Embiid was a late addition to the injury report with a back issue. If he can’t go, Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed will be the primary centers for Philadelphia.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets



Devin Vassell (knee) – available

Update – Vassell is in for San Antonio. Johnson remains a solid DFS play but Sochan might be downgraded as Vassell is now likely to take more shots in this offense.

Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson are great filler plays with Vassell continuing to sit with a knee injury.

Joe Harris (knee) – available

Royce O’Neale (illness) – questionable

Update – Markieff Morris has already been ruled out with an illness, and now O’Neale has come down with the bug. It’s illness season in the NBA, so we’ll see what happens with O’Neale in a bit.

Update – Harris is officially in for Brooklyn.

Harris should be in, and is a strong add to DFS lineups given his ability to get hot from deep.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets



Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) – OUT

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Spencer Dinwiddie should remain more involved with Finney-Smith out.

Alperen Sengun (back) – questionable

If Sengun sits, Tari Eason becomes Houston’s top frontcourt player. Usman Garuba is also likely to see additional minutes.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



D’Angelo Russell (illness) – questionable

Russell is questionable with an illness, and that tends to mean the player sits at this stage in the game. If he does get ruled out, Austin Rivers likely starts for Minnesota.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors



Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

De’Andre Hunter (ankle) – questionable

Capela’s absence makes Onyeka Okongwu a solid DFS play. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Jalen Johnson will see more playing time if Hunter sits.

Andrew Wiggins (illness) – OUT

Jonathan Kuminga (foot) – OUT

Update – So much for Kuminga being a strong DFS add. The young forward is out with a foot injury, which means Moses Moody could be the young player in line for more minutes tonight against Atlanta.

With Wiggins still sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo should be featured more in the rotation.

Detroit Pistons vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Jusuf Nurkic (illness) – questionable

If Nurkic can’t play, Drew Eubanks will likely get the start. Jerami Grant will gain some value as a rebounder.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Jimmy Butler (injury management) – probable

Butler should be in for the Heat.

Nicolas Batum (ankle) – questionable

Kawhi Leonard (illness) – questionable

Update – Leonard has been added to the injury report with an illness, and these typically don’t go well for players on the day of the game. Still, we’ll see if Leonard suits up in this key Clash for the Clippers.

If Batum sits, Norman Powell and Terance Mann are likely to see more playing time in LA’s forward rotation.