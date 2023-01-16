NBA injury report, January 15: Updates for LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan, Joel Embiid, more

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one national TV game on NBA TV to cap off the weekend. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 15

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons



Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) – available

Bojan Bogdanovic (illness) – OUT

Update – Stewart is in and will start. Bey will take on a bigger role with Bogdanovic ruled out.

Stewart was originally taken off the report but got added again. He should suit up for Detroit and will likely get the start. Bogdanovic is questionable and if he doesn’t suit up, Saddiq Bey gains some value in DFS lineups.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) – OUT

Jalen Green (suspension) – OUT

Jae’Sean Tate (suspension) – OUT

Update – So much for Green being a DFS add. The guard has been suspended, along with Tate, for their role in an altercation with the Kings. Both players left their bench and even though they may not have directly escalated the situation, they put themselves in a position to potentially do so. The NBA does not give much leeway to players who leave the bench, and both guys will sit Sunday’s game.

Paul George (hamstring) – OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) – OUT

Marcus Morris (knee) – OUT

John Wall (abdominal) – OUT

Update – As expected, both Wall and Morris are out for LA.

Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are solid plays with Morris and Wall likely out. Kawhi Leonard remains the focal point of this team with Paul George sitting. Terance Mann will keep getting run with Kennard out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls



DeMar DeRozan (quad) – OUT

Zach LaVine (hand) – available

Update – DeRozan has been ruled out, which means he’ll miss his third game in a row with this quad injury. LaVine is in.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets



Ben Simmons (back) – OUT

Simmons being ruled out late is definitely suspect, but the Nets are being cautious with their guard.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs



Kevin Huerter (conditioning) – available

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets



Gary Harris (hand) – available

Update – Harris is in for Orlando.

Jamal Murray (ankle) – available

Nikola Jokic (injury management) – available

Update – Both stars are in for the Nuggets.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Luka Doncic (injury management) – OUT

Christian Wood (ankle) – available

Update – Doncic is out, but Wood is back in for the Mavericks.

Damian Lillard (ankle) – available

Update – Lillard is not on the injury report, so he’s good to go for the second game of this back-to-back set.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Los Angeles Lakers



Tobias Harris (knee) – available

Joel Embiid (injury management) – available

James Harden (injury management) – available

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) – available

Update – Harris and Harden are both in and starting.

Update – It looks like everyone is going to be in for Philly outside of Harris, who remains questionable. Harden is closer to probable according to Doc Rivers, so the 76ers are going to go with their main guys on the second night of the back-to-back set.

LeBron James (ankle) – available

Update – As expected, James is in for LA.

