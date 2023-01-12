NBA injury report, January 12: Updates for Damian Lillard, Bam Adebayo, LeBron James, Marcus Smart, more

We’ve got six games on Thursday’s Slate in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on TNT. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 12

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Joel Embiid (foot) – available

At the moment, Embiid is not on the injury report. He looks to be good to go against the Thunder Thursday.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets



Marcus Smart (knee) – TBD

Robert Williams (injury management) – TBD

Neither guy played Wednesday, although Williams seems likely to suit up here given the category of his injury. If he plays, Blake Griffin loses some juice in DFS lineups. If Smart sits, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are once again good to target as value plays.

Nic Claxton (shoulder) – probable

Claxton should be in for Brooklyn.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat



Khris Middleton (knee) – OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) – TBD

Jrue Holiday (injury management) – TBD

We’ll see how the Bucks handle Antetokounmpo and Holiday on the second night of a back-to-back.

Bam Adebayo (wrist) – probable

Tyler Herro (Achilles) – OUT

Kyle Lowry (knee) – OUT

Gabe Vincent and Max Strus gain value with Lowry and Herro out. Adebayo is set to return after missing the team’s last game.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors



Gordon Hayward (hamstring) – doubtful

Hayward remains unlikely to play, so Jalen McDaniels keeps gaining value in DFS formats.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers



Dwight Powell (hip) – questionable

If Powell can’t go, JaVale McGee and Christian Wood are in line for more minutes in the frontcourt.

LeBron James (ankle) – probable

As long as James is in, the Lakers have a chance to win any game.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Jarrett Allen (illness) – probable

Allen abruptly left Tuesday with an illness. If he sits this one out, Evan Mobley and Kevin Love will play more minutes at center.

Damian Lillard (ankle) – questionable

If Lillard sits, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe will headline Portland’s backcourt.