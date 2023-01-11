NBA injury report, January 11: Updates for DeMar DeRozan, Anthony Edwards, Deandre Ayton, more

We’ve got eight games on the Docket for Wednesday in the NBA, anchored by a doubleheader on ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 11

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Detroit Pistons



Anthony Edwards (hip) – available

Kyle Anderson (illness) – OUT

Update – Edwards is in and will start. Anderson is out.

Update – Anderson has been listed as questionable, which further boosts McDaniels in fantasy/DFS formats.

Edwards played through this issue last time, so there must be some lingering soreness here. If he doesn’t suit up, that means more minutes for Jaden McDaniels and Kyle Anderson.

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) – OUT

Jalen Duren (ankle) – OUT

Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) – available

Update – Bogdanovic is in for Detroit.

Update – Duren and Stewart are both out, while Bogdanovic is probable. This likely means the combo forward didn’t truly have a calf issue and was just being held out to manage his workload on a back-to-back set.

There’s a good chance none of these guys will play after missing Tuesday’s contest. Nerlens Noel and Saddiq Bey are the replacement plays in DFS lineups, but we’ll see how the Pistons handle their rotation overall later in the day.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards



DeMar DeRozan (quad) – OUT

Alex Caruso (ankle) – available

Update – DeRozan has been ruled out Wednesday. Caruso is in.

Update – DeRozan has been downgraded to doubtful, so he’s likely out tonight. LaVine and White are in line for big minutes on the perimeter.

Update – DeRozan didn’t go through the shootaround this morning, so that doesn’t bode well for his chances of playing Wednesday night.

The big Domino here is DeRozan. If he sits out, that means more shots for Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, while Coby White likely sees more playing time overall.

Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) – OUT

Daniel Gafford (ankle) – OUT

Bradley Beal (hamstring) – OUT

Corey Kispert (back) – available

Update – Kispert is in for Washington.

Update – Porzingis and Gafford are out, while Kispert is a game-time call.

Rui Hachimura and Taj Gibson look to be filler plays for Porzingis and Gafford. With Beal still out and Kispert questionable, Deni Avdija could be in line for an expanded Offensive role in this matchup.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks



Khris Middleton (knee) – OUT

Middleton continues to be out with a knee injury, which means Grayson Allen continues to be a value play in DFS lineups.

Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

Trae Young (illness) – OUT

Update – Young has quickly been ruled out for Wednesday’s game with an illness.

Update – Young is questionable with an illness, and this designation tends to end up with the player sitting when it comes the day of the game. If Young sits, Dejounte Murray will be the replacement play in DFS lineups.

Capela remains out, elevating Onyeka Okongwu in fantasy/DFS formats.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics



Herbert Jones (back) – OUT

Update – Jones is out for New Orleans.

With Jones out, the Celtics wing players might have better matchups on the perimeter. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown should keep rolling offensively.

Marcus Smart (knee) – OUT

Robert Williams (injury management) – OUT

Update – Both Smart and Williams are out for Wednesday’s game.

If Smart sits, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White are elevated in DFS lineups. Williams sitting would mean Al Horford and Blake Griffin gain some value.

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks



RJ Barrett (finger) – available

Update – Barrett is available to play, and will not have a minutes limit as he gets set to return to the court after missing six games.

If Barrett makes his return to the lineup, that means less minutes for Obi Toppin and Evan Fournier.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Keldon Johnson (hamstring) – questionable

If Johnson sits, Jeremy Sochan continues to be a great addition in DFS lineups. Josh Richardson is also a solid play as he’s going to command plenty of shots.

And Morant (thigh) – available

Brandon Clarke (knee) – OUT

After missing a few games, Morant is back in and will replace Tyus Jones as the starting point guard. Clarke remains out, which is good for those Backing Steven Adams as Memphis’ secondary big man.

Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets



Chris Paul (hip) – OUT

Deandre Ayton (ankle) – OUT

Landry Shamet (hip) – OUT

Update – Everyone is out again for Phoenix.

None of these guys played Tuesday, and Paul seems least likely to play Wednesday.

Bruce Brown (thumb) – probable

Bones Hyland (thigh) – probable

Both rotation guys should be in for Denver.

Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings



Kevin Huerter (illness) – questionable

Huerter has come down with an illness, and it seems like he could be ruled out. If they sit, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes will have more minutes in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.