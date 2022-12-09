NBA injury report, December 9: Updates for Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, more

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 9

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets



Obi Toppin (knee) – OUT, expected to miss 2-3 weeks

With Toppin out of the rotation, look for Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to get more minutes for the Knicks.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers



Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) – questionable

Will Barton (foot) – questionable

Porzingis suffered this injury Wednesday but came back in the game. If he can’t go, Daniel Gafford will be the beneficiary. Corey Kispert would gain more value if Barton sits due to a foot issue.

Myles Turner (hamstring) – questionable

Turner played in the team’s last game, but if he were to sit, Jalen Smith would command most of the minutes in the frontcourt.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets



Dejounte Murray (ankle) – OUT, expected to miss 2 weeks

De’Andre Hunter (hip) – questionable

Trae Young is the lead guard again with Murray out. Hunter would be a fine value play if he is able to suit up as he’d likely get the start.

Ben Simmons (knee) – available

With Simmons back in, he’ll take some usage away from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. That might actually benefit both players as it’ll get them more shots overall.

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



De’Aaron Fox (foot) – questionable

If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell would be the lead point guard in Sacramento. Kevin Huerter might also get some touches as an initiator in the offense.

Donovan Mitchell (leg) – questionable

Kevin Love (back) – OUT

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should dominate in the frontcourt rotation with Love sitting. If Mitchell sits, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will get more shots. The Cavaliers might be underdogs if Mitchell sits on the betting lines, and that might be a favorable play given how they’ve performed when shorthanded this season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Anthony Davis (illness) – probable

LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Both stars should be back for the Lakers in this nationally televised game.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) – OUT

Trey Murphy should keep seeing heavy minutes with Ingram and Jones out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz



Mike Conley (knee) – expected to play

Lauri Markkanen (illness) – questionable

Collin Sexton (hamstring) – TBD

Conley is expected to be back. Sexton being out would elevate Conley and Jordan Clarkson in DFS formats. Markkanen being out means more shots for Clarkson and Malik Beasley.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.