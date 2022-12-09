NBA injury report, December 9: Updates for Anthony Davis, Donovan Mitchell, De’Aaron Fox, Ben Simmons, more

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 9

New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets

Obi Toppin (knee) – OUT, expected to miss 2-3 weeks

With Toppin out of the rotation, look for Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett to get more minutes for the Knicks.

Washington Wizards vs. Indiana Pacers

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) – questionable
Will Barton (foot) – questionable

Porzingis suffered this injury Wednesday but came back in the game. If he can’t go, Daniel Gafford will be the beneficiary. Corey Kispert would gain more value if Barton sits due to a foot issue.

Myles Turner (hamstring) – questionable

Turner played in the team’s last game, but if he were to sit, Jalen Smith would command most of the minutes in the frontcourt.

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

Dejounte Murray (ankle) – OUT, expected to miss 2 weeks
De’Andre Hunter (hip) – questionable

Trae Young is the lead guard again with Murray out. Hunter would be a fine value play if he is able to suit up as he’d likely get the start.

Ben Simmons (knee) – available

With Simmons back in, he’ll take some usage away from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. That might actually benefit both players as it’ll get them more shots overall.

Sacramento Kings vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

De’Aaron Fox (foot) – questionable

If Fox sits, Davion Mitchell would be the lead point guard in Sacramento. Kevin Huerter might also get some touches as an initiator in the offense.

Donovan Mitchell (leg) – questionable
Kevin Love (back) – OUT

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen should dominate in the frontcourt rotation with Love sitting. If Mitchell sits, Darius Garland and Caris LeVert will get more shots. The Cavaliers might be underdogs if Mitchell sits on the betting lines, and that might be a favorable play given how they’ve performed when shorthanded this season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis (illness) – probable
LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Both stars should be back for the Lakers in this nationally televised game.

Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT
Herbert Jones (ankle) – OUT

Trey Murphy should keep seeing heavy minutes with Ingram and Jones out.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz

Mike Conley (knee) – expected to play
Lauri Markkanen (illness) – questionable
Collin Sexton (hamstring) – TBD

Conley is expected to be back. Sexton being out would elevate Conley and Jordan Clarkson in DFS formats. Markkanen being out means more shots for Clarkson and Malik Beasley.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Dallas Mavericks

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button