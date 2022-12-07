NBA injury report, December 7: Updates for Stephen Curry, Chris Paul, Anthony Davis, Tyrese Haliburton, more

We’ve got a loaded Wednesday Slate in the NBA with 11 games, anchored by ESPN’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 7

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic



Luke Kennard (injury management) – OUT

John Wall (injury management) – OUT

Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – available

Paul George (hamstring) – available

Norman Powell (groin) – OUT

Leonard and George are in, but the rest of these guys are sitting the first game of a back-to-back. They should all be in Thursday except for Powell. Reggie Jackson and Terance Mann are nice filler plays with Wall and Kennard out.

Mo Bamba (back) – available

Gary Harris (hamstring) – OUT

With Bamba in, Mo Wagner might not be a great value add anymore.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets



LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT, no timetable for return

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT, no timetable for return

Both Ball and Hayward are out indefinitely for the Hornets. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels will be valuable players for the foreseeable future in Charlotte.

Ben Simmons (knee) – OUT

Simmons is targeting a return Friday against the Hawks, but he’ll be out for this contest.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Toronto Raptors



LeBron James (ankle) – TBD

Anthony Davis (illness) – TBD

We’ll see if James plays on the second night of a back-to-back. Davis left Tuesday’s game with flu-like symptoms, so his status is truly up in the air.

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls



Bradley Beal (hamstring) – OUT, expected to miss at least a week

With Beal out, Corey Kispert and Will Barton should see more minutes in Washington’s rotation.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies



And Morant (ankle) – available

Jaren Jackson Jr. (injury management) – available

Both Morant and Jackson Jr. should be in for the Grizzlies.

Sacramento Kings vs. Milwaukee Bucks



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Indiana Pacers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Tyrese Haliburton (groin) – questionable

Myles Turner (hamstring) – questionable

Bennedict Mathurin would gain value if Haliburton sits. Jalen Smith and Isaiah Jackson are the replacement options for Turner if he also sits.

Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) – doubtful

Trey Murphy remains the top play for the Pelicans in terms of value, although CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson are still the top Offensive options.

Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz



Stephen Curry (ankle) – OUT

Draymond Green (hip) – OUT

Andrew Wiggins (groin) – OUT

Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga should be great value adds to DFS lineups with Curry, Wiggins and Green out. And Mychal Green is also set to get some run.

Mike Conley (knee) – questionable

If Conley plays, Jordan Clarkson and Collin Sexton will cede minutes to him.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns



Malcolm Brogdon (illness) – probable

With Brogdon back, Derrick White will see less rotation minutes. Payton Pritchard might be out of the backcourt setup entirely.

Chris Paul (heel) – questionable

Paul’s heel injury is finally getting better, to the point where he has not been outright removed from the contest. If he plays, he’ll likely start over Cam Payne. Devin Booker will remain the secondary playmaker for Phoenix.