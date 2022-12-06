NBA injury report, December 6: Updates for LeBron James, Michael Porter Jr., Jarrett Allen, Anthony Davis, more
With just three games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, we’ve got a fairly light injury report. Here’s a look at the day’s report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 6
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Anthony Davis (back) – probable
LeBron James (ankle) – probable
These two stars, with Davis in particular, have been superb over the last 10 games. Look for them both to keep up this great play Tuesday.
Jarrett Allen (back) – questionable
This is progress for Allen, who has previously been ruled out of the jump with this injury. If he suits up, he’ll take some Fantasy value away from Evan Mobley while also having to attempt to slow down a red-hot Davis.
Detroit Pistons vs. Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler (knee) – TBD
Tyler Herro (ankle) – TBD
Max Strus (shoulder) – TBD
We’ll see how the Heat approach their players on the second night of a back-to-back set.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) – OUT
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (wrist) – questionable
Jeff Green (knee) – probable
Aaron Gordon continues to be a strong DFS target, although Green coming back will cut into his minutes. If KCP sits, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland are intriguing value plays for the Nuggets.