NBA injury report, December 5: Updates for James Harden, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, more

We have eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, with a few prominent players looking to come back from injuries. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 5

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Charlotte Hornets



Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – questionable

Paul George (hamstring) – questionable

Norman Powell (groin) – OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) – questionable

Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann would be valuable additions if Leonard, George and Kennard cannot go. The two stars should be close to returning after sitting out the team’s last game despite being listed as questionable.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Terry Rozier and Kelly Oubre Jr. are the plays here with Ball and Hayward out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Orlando Magic



Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – available

Jrue Holiday (ankle) – available

Khris Middleton (wrist) – probable

Grayson Allen (foot) – questionable

Brook Lopez (rest) – questionable

The stars should be back in for Milwaukee. Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton would take on bigger roles if Lopez and Allen sit.

Jalen Suggs (ankle) – OUT

Mo Bamba (back) – questionable

Gary Harris (hamstring) – OUT

Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony gain some value with Suggs out. If Bamba sits, Mo Wagner continues to be a strong filler option.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Atlanta Hawks



Trae Young (shoulder) – available

We know this isn’t really a shoulder injury. There’s some tension between Young and head Coach Nate McMillan, which caused the point guard to skip the team’s last game. We’ll see if the situation gets addressed one way or the other in the near future.

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors



Marcus Smart (hip) – TBD

Smart missed Sunday’s game with this injury, so there’s a chance the Celtics were just resting him on one of the back-to-back games. If he sits again, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White gain value.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets



James Harden (foot) – plans to play

Harden is planning on making his return from a foot issue which has sidelined him for about a month. The 76ers do need him back to provide some support to Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. Look for Philadelphia to close the year strong with Harden back in the mix.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Jimmy Butler (knee) – questionable

Tyler Herro (ankle) – probable

The Heat have several other players who are likely as well. Butler is the key. If he can come back here, he will show he’s getting over some lingering knee soreness. This injury has flared up from time to time for Butler, but he badly needs to return to this team to give them a chance to compete for a playoff spot.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks



Chris Paul (heel) – OUT

This has become an interesting situation with Paul, but the Suns keep rolling. Cam Payne and Devin Booker continue to gain playmaking value with the veteran point guard sidelined.

Christian Wood (illness) – questionable

If Wood cannot play, Maxi Kleber will see more looks as the stretch forward for the Mavericks.

Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors



Tyrese Haliburton (groin) – OUT

With Haliburton out, Bennedict Mathurin gains some value as a playmaker for the Pacers.

Jordan Poole (ankle) – questionable

Andrew Wiggins (groin) – questionable

Klay Thompson would see more minutes if Poole sits, as would Moses Moody. If Wiggins sits, Jonathan Kuminga seems like the natural replacement option.