NBA injury report, December 4: Updates for LeBron James, Marcus Smart, Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Paul, more
We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with a Lone nationally televised game on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) – OUT
With Porter Jr. out, Aaron Gordon continues to be a fine DFS play for Denver.
Herbert Jones (ankle) – OUT
Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT
Trey Murphy might be the best value play, especially given the offense he’s playing in.
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs
Chris Paul (heel) – OUT
Mikal Bridges (knee) – probable
The Suns have coped well without Paul, leaning on Cam Payne and Devin Booker. If Bridges gets downgraded, Landry Shamet would be in line for more minutes.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets
Marcus Smart (hip) – questionable
If Smart gets ruled out, Derrick White likely takes on a bigger role and Payton Pritchard would be in the guard rotation.
Ben Simmons (knee) – OUT
This is the third game Simmons was set to miss, and we’ll likely get an update on his status Sunday.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
Jarrett Allen (back) – OUT
With Allen out, Evan Mobley continues to be the primary big man for Cleveland.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
Anthony Davis (back) – probable
LeBron James (ankle) – questionable
These are new injuries for both players, so both are worth monitoring. Davis seems likely to suit up and continue his hot play, while James might get an extra day to rest his ankle to avoid aggravation.
Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Tyrese Haliburton (groin) – questionable
The Pacers have been a pleasant surprise this season with Haliburton leading the way. If he sits out, Bennedict Mathurin would be in line for more minutes.
Josh Hart (ankle) – TBD
Hart was listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game, so it seems unlikely he suits up here. Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe should get more playing time if Hart is ruled out.