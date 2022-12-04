NBA injury report, December 3: Updates for Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton, Paul George, more

We’ve got seven games in the NBA Saturday, with the action getting started early as the Mavericks face the Knicks. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 3

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Christian Wood (illness) – OUT

Wood has been ruled out with an illness, which means more minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber in Dallas’ rotation.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Kawhi Leonard (ankle) – OUT

Paul George (hamstring) – OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) – OUT

Norman Powell (groin) – OUT

Update – Both Leonard and George have been ruled out, so their return will have to wait for at least a few more days.

Leonard and George appear set to return after practicing Friday, but we’ll see if they play. Nicolas Batum and Terance Mann are solid filler plays in any case with Powell and Kennard out.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets



Khris Middleton (wrist) – OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – OUT

Jrue Holiday (ankle) – OUT

Update – The Big 3 in Milwaukee are all out, although only Middleton has a real injury he’s recovering from. Antetokounmpo and Holiday are getting a breather on the second night of a back-to-back set even though they have designations.

Middleton made his debut Friday but it appears he’s not ready to play back-to-back sets yet. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton should see more minutes with Middleton out.

LaMelo Ball (ankle) – OUT

Gordon Hayward (shoulder) – OUT

Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Jalen McDaniels remain solid value plays in DFS lineups with Ball and Hayward out.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors



Jalen Suggs (ankle) – OUT

Mo Bamba (back) – OUT

Gary Harris (hamstring) – OUT

The Magic are once again down some key rotation players. Markelle Fultz and Mo Wagner are value adds in this scenario.

Otto Porter Jr. (toe) – OUT

Scottie Barnes (knee) – available

Porter Jr. remains out, while the Raptors might sit Barnes after he played through a knee issue Friday. Chris Boucher, Christian Koloko and Thad Young look to be prominent factors in the rotation here.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (hip) – available

Update – SGA is in for the Thunder.

If SGA doesn’t play, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are great filler plays in Fantasy and DFS formats.

Jaden McDaniels (illness) – available

McDaniels should be back, which means Kyle Anderson will likely have a lesser role in this contest.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors



Eric Gordon (injury management) – OUT

Gordon has been ruled out on the second night of a back-to-back due to injury management. That means more shots for Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

Klay Thompson (injury management) – OUT

Update – As expected, Thompson is out.

Thompson has not played back-to-back sets at times since he returned from his injuries last season. The Warriors might once again punt here given the opponent. Jordan Poole looks to be a nice value add Saturday, with Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody also being options.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz



Josh Hart (ankle) – OUT

Update – Hart has been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

If Hart doesn’t play, the Trail Blazers will likely turn to Justise Winslow and Shaedon Sharpe for more minutes.