NBA injury report, December 25: Updates for Khris Middleton, Jamal Murray, Devin Booker, more
The NBA has five games on the docket for Christmas Day 2022, with every game being televised on ABC and ESPN. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: December 25
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks
LeBron James (ankle) – probable
Thomas Bryant (shoulder) – available
Bryant is in after having a scare Friday. James should be in as well.
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) – OUT
Dorian Finney-Smith (groin) – OUT
With Walker and Finney-Smith out, Spencer Dinwiddie and Reggie Bullock should see more minutes in this game.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics
Khris Middleton (knee) – doubtful
Middleton is likely out, so Grayson Allen and Jrue Holiday are elevated in fantasy/DFS formats.
Robert Williams (illness) – available
Marcus Smart (hip) – probable
Williams will be in, which might limit Al Horford’s upside. Smart should be in and will likely start, which pushes Payton Pritchard out of the rotation and might hamper Derrick White’s value.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
Andrew Wiggins (groin) – OUT
Donte DiVincenzo (illness) – expected to play
Draymond Green (hip) – questionable
DiVincenzo should be in, while Wiggins is out. If Green sits, Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb will both have bigger roles. Moses Moody should be in the rotation with Wiggins out.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets
Devin Booker (groin) – questionable, expected to play
Cam Payne (foot) – OUT
Booker is expected to play. Chris Paul will play heavy minutes with Payne out.
Jamal Murray (foot) – probable
If Murray were to sit, Bruce Brown and Bones Hyland get elevated in DFS formats.