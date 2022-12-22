NBA injury report, December 21: Updates for Paul George, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis, more

We’ve got a Massive Slate in the NBA Wednesday with 11 games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the

NBA Injury Report: December 21

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Khris Middleton (knee) – OUT

Middleton hasn’t been immediately ruled out, but he’s unlikely to play. Grayson Allen and Jordan Nwora will be the filler options in DFS lineups, while Jrue Holiday gains some value as Milwaukee’s second scoring option.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers



No notable day-to-day injuries at this time.

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks



Clint Capela (calf) – OUT

With Capela out, John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu are the primary big men for the Hawks.

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics



Jayson Tatum (personal) – available

Marcus Smart (illness) – OUT

Grant Williams (illness) – available

Tatum is back in. If Smart gets ruled out, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White gain value in fantasy/DFS formats. Payton Pritchard might also get some playing time.

Golden State Warriors vs. Brooklyn Nets



Andrew Wiggins (groin) – OUT

Klay Thompson (injury management) – OUT

Donte DiVincenzo (illness) – OUT

Update – Wiggins and DiVincenzo have both been officially ruled out.

Thompson is out as he usually doesn’t play back-to-back games. Jordan Poole and Moses Moody are in line for big minutes, especially if DiVincenzo also sits.

Patty Mills (illness) – available

Kyrie Irving (calf) – OUT

Mills missed a few games with an illness but should be back in the rotation for the Nets.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks



Gary Trent Jr. (quad) – OUT

Trent Jr. has missed a few games, so we’ll see if he can suit up. If not, that means more playing time for Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby in the backcourt.

Quentin Grimes (ankle) – OUT

Grimes, who has been inserted into the starting lineup for New York, is unlikely to play the second night of a back-to-back with an ankle issue. Evan Fournier likely takes over the starting spot for tonight’s game.

Orlando Magic vs. Houston Rockets



Franz Wagner (ankle) – available

If Wagner is out, Paolo Banchero will be the primary playmaker and offensive option for Orlando.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Rudy Gobert (ankle) – available

Kyle Anderson (back) – OUT

Naz Reid benefits the most if Gobert is ruled out again. Anderson not playing would open up more time for Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Jusuf Nurkic (calf) – available

Damian Lillard (wrist) – available

Jerami Grant (back) – available

Josh Hart (ankle) – available

Update – Everyone is in for Portland.

If Nurkic sits, Grant will get a boost in Fantasy value for this contest.

Josh Giddey (illness) – available

Update – Giddey is in for the Thunder.

Update – Giddey has been upgraded to questionable and typically when this happens, the player is going to come back into the lineup. Giddey is a nice all-around play in DFS lineups as Oklahoma City’s second Offensive option.

With Giddey out, Aaron Wiggins likely supports Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the Thunder backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings



LeBron James (ankle) – available

Russell Westbrook (foot) – OUT

Austin Reaves (ankle) – OUT

Update – Reaves have been ruled out. James is in.

Update — Westbrook has been ruled out for tonight’s game vs. the Kings.

Patrick Beverley should get big minutes if Westbrook is ruled out. Kendrick Nunn is also a value add. Lonnie Walker should see more shots with Reaves likely to sit this one out.

Domantas Sabonis (hand) – available

Harrison Barnes (quad) – available

Update – Both Sabonis and Barnes are in for the Kings.

If Sabonis sits, the Kings likely use Richaun Holmes as the primary center. Barnes sitting would mean more minutes for Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Terry Rozier (hip) – OUT

Update – Rozier has been ruled out.

With Rozier unlikely to play, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely get the start.

Paul George (knee) – available

Reggie Jackson (Achilles) – available

Norman Powell (groin) – available

Update – Everyone is in for the Clippers.

Powell could return from a long absence. He’d likely take some minutes away from Nicolas Batum. If George sits, Kawhi Leonard is the top option in this offense. If Jackson sits, John Wall and Luke Kennard will headline the backcourt for the Clippers.