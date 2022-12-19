NBA injury report, December 19: Updates for Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Dejounte Murray, Khris Middleton, more

We’ve got nine games in the NBA Monday, with NBA TV having the Lone national broadcast of the day. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 19

Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Gary Trent Jr. (quad) – TBD

Trent Jr. missed Sunday’s game, so we’ll see how the Raptors handle him Monday. Toronto has gone big in recent weeks, so they may keep that going even if Trent Jr. plays.

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks



Dejounte Murray (ankle) – questionable

John Collins (ankle) – questionable

The Hawks might be getting some key guys back from ankle injuries. Collins will be an immediate factor with Clint Capela out, while Murray will take some usage away from Trae Young if the star guard suits up.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets



Keldon Johnson (back) – questionable

If Johnson can’t play, Devin Vassell will take on most of the playmaking responsibilities in this offense.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Luka Doncic (quad) – questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) – questionable

Dwight Powell (thigh) – questionable

Doncic sat over the weekend and should be good to come back. Powell’s availability impacts JaVale McGee the most, while Hardaway Jr. will impact Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith.

Rudy Gobert (ankle) – TBD

D’Angelo Russell (knee) – TBD

Gobert didn’t play Sunday, while Russell did. We’ll see how Minnesota handles both players on the second night of a back-to-back set.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Khris Middleton (knee) – OUT

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) – available

Middleton is dealing with some knee problems and the Bucks won’t take chances given his history. Antetokounmpo comes back in after missing Saturday’s game. Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen gain value with Middleton being out.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Jerami Grant (back) – questionable

Jusuf Nurkic (calf) – probable

Josh Hart (ankle) – probable

If Grant is ruled out, Nurkic and Damian Lillard will both gain some value in fantasy/DFS formats.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) – OUT

Josh Giddey (illness) – OUT

Tre Mann got sent to the G-League, so the Thunder will likely deploy Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe in the backcourt.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns



LeBron James (ankle) – TBD

James didn’t play the last time he had a back-to-back, but the Lakers might not have great options with Anthony Davis injured.

Deandre Ayton (ankle) – questionable

Devin Booker (groin) – questionable

Booker has a new injury and if he sits, Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges will see more shots. If Ayton sits, Jock Landale becomes a nice value play in DFS lineups.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings



Terry Rozier (hip) – TBD

We’ll see how the Hornets handle Rozier after he suffered on Sunday against the Nuggets.