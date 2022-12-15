NBA injury report, December 15: Updates for Ja Morant, Devin Booker, Kawhi Leonard, Jrue Holiday, more

It’s a light slate in the NBA Thursday with just four games on tap, headlined by NBA TV’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the injury report for the day’s games, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 15

Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets



Jimmy Butler (injury management) – probable

Tyler Herro (ankle) – TBD

Kyle Lowry (injury management) – TBD

Bam Adebayo (injury management) – TBD

Victor Oladipo (injury management) – TBD

Butler sat Wednesday, so he’ll likely play today. Herro started Wednesday, so we’ll see how the Heat approach him in this one. Oladipo likely won’t play back-to-backs so quickly after his return to the court.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Jrue Holiday (illness) – OUT

With Holiday out, Jevon Carter is the main man at point guard for Milwaukee.

And Morant (thigh) – questionable

Morant practiced Wednesday, so it seems like he’ll play. If he doesn’t, Tyus Jones is in line for heavy minutes as the lead guard.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers



Devin Booker (hamstring) – questionable

Deandre Ayton (ankle) – questionable

Cam Payne (foot) – OUT

Bismack Biyombo likely starts if Ayton is out. Booker’s absence would elevate Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges. Payne being out likely means a heavier workload for Chris Paul.

Kawhi Leonard (injury management) – TBD

Norman Powell (groin) – doubtful

John Wall (injury management) – probable

Wall sat Wednesday, so he’s likely to play today. Leonard played Wednesday and is therefore likely to sit. Powell likely remains out. Reggie Jackson will lose some value with Wall coming back in, while Paul George and Nicolas Batum are elevated in Fantasy and DFS formats.