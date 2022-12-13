NBA injury report, December 13: Updates for Khris Middleton, Anthony Davis, De’Aaron Fox, more

We’ve got five games on Tuesday’s NBA slate, anchored by TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 13

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers



De’Aaron Fox (foot) – questionable

Fox practiced Monday, so he’s close to a return. If he doesn’t come back Tuesday, look for Davion Mitchell to once again be a top DFS play.

Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Draymond Green (ankle) – probable

Andrew Wiggins (groin) – OUT, will miss at least two games

With Wiggins out, Jonathan Kuminga should get more run. Jordan Poole will likely start as a third guard.

Jrue Holiday (illness) – questionable

Khris Middleton (ankle) – probable

Middleton’s ankle injury is not serious, which is great news for Milwaukee. If Holiday is ruled out, Jevon Carter will get the nod and be a great DFS filler option.

Phoenix Suns vs. Houston Rockets



Devin Booker (hamstring) – OUT

With Booker out, Landry Shamet and Mikal Bridges should see more shots in Phoenix’s offense. This is a favorable matchup for both players.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz



Brandon Ingram (toe) – OUT

Herbert Jones (ankle) – probable

Jones will return, which might push Trey Murphy back to the bench. We’ll see how the Pelicans structure their lineup.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers



Al Horford (personal) – OUT

Robert Williams (knee) – TBD

Williams is likely out. Horford is out. That likely means another start for Blake Griffin, although the Celtics will probably shuffle things around more on the second night of a back-to-back set.

LeBron James (ankle) – probable

Anthony Davis (back) – probable

Both Lakers stars should be in Tuesday in this rivalry game.