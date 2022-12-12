NBA injury report, December 12: Updates for Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, Donovan Mitchell, more

It’s a relatively light slate for a Monday in the NBA with just seven games on tap, anchored by a doubleheader on NBA TV. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant Fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: December 12

Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers



Jimmy Butler (injury management) – probable

Tyler Herro (ankle) – probable

Max Strus (shoulder) – probable

The Heat should have all three of their key rotation players on the injury report.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards



Kyrie Irving (groin) – available

Nic Claxton (hamstring) – questionable

If Claxton sits, Day’Ron Sharpe might get some minutes in the interior.

Bradley Beal (hamstring) – TBD

Beal was expected to miss a week with a hamstring injury he suffered last week. We’ll see if there’s an update on the Wizards star.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies



De’Andre Hunter (hip) – TBD

We’ll see how the Hawks deal with Hunter on the second night of a back-to-back set.

And Morant (thigh) – questionable

Steven Adams (ankle) – questionable

If Morant sits, Tyus Jones will be the primary point guard for Memphis. Brandon Clarke would see more minutes if Adams is ruled out.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks



Luka Doncic (quad) – probable

Maxi Kleber (foot) – questionable

If Doncic is ruled out, it might be wise to bet on the Thunder in this one. Kleber sitting would mean big minutes for Christian Wood.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs



Donovan Mitchell (leg) – questionable

Kevin Love (back) – questionable

Mitchell is still dealing with this issue and Caris LeVert would start if the star is ruled out again. Love sitting would mean more minutes for Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

Jeremy Sochan (quad) – questionable

Sochan hasn’t made a big impact this year, but he’d absorb some rotation minutes from Keldon Johnson if he returns to the court.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers



No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Clippers



Robert Williams (knee) – OUT

Al Horford (personal) – OUT

With Williams and Horford out, Blake Griffin is likely to get the start and play big minutes on the interior. Jayson Tatum might also play at power forward more.

Norman Powell (groin) – OUT

The wing rotation is deep in LA, so Powell being out will open up more minutes for Nicolas Batum and Robert Covington.